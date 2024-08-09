Kritika Kamra Interview: Gyaarah Gyaarah’s Groundbreaking Story

If you’ve been eagerly searching for the next big thing in TV, look no further than “Gyaarah Gyaarah” on ZEE5 Global. This upcoming show promises to deliver more than just your average police procedural. Kritika Kamra, one of the brightest talents in the industry, takes the lead in this time-bending thriller that blends investigative drama with a twist of fantasy. But before you dive into the gripping world of “Gyaarah Gyaarah,” let’s explore why this series is about to shake things up.

What’s the Buzz About?

Set to be one of the most talked-about shows on ZEE5 Global, “Gyaarah Gyaarah” brings together a unique blend of genres. Kritika Kamra plays a dual role, transporting us between two eras—2016 and 1990. The twist? Every time the clock strikes 11:11 (Gyaarah Gyaarah in Hindi), two walkie-talkies mysteriously connect across these timelines, helping solve cases that have been cold for 15 years. It’s a bit like “Stranger Things” meets “True Detective,” but with a distinctly Indian flavor.

Kritika Kamra herself was drawn to the project not just because of its innovative storyline but also because of the depth of her character, DSP Vamika Rathod. “I got a huge canvas to go wild with in this one,” Kritika shares, highlighting the transformative journey of her character from a naive recruit in the 90s to a confident leader in the present day.

Kritika Kamra: A Star Shining Brighter Than Ever

Kritika Kamra has been steadily climbing the ranks in the acting world, and “Gyaarah Gyaarah” is set to be another jewel in her crown. From her early days on television to her recent ventures into more complex and challenging roles, Kritika has shown remarkable growth. In our interview, she mentioned how she loves taking on roles that demand a lot from her—both physically and emotionally. “If it’s not that immersive, I don’t think it’s as exciting for me,” she admits. And immersive this role is, indeed.

Fans of Kritika Kamra will appreciate how she dives deep into her role in “Gyaarah Gyaarah.” As she puts it, the show’s unique blend of fantasy and crime drama gives her the perfect platform to explore different shades of her character. “This show gave me an opportunity to get to know myself a little better,” Kritika reveals.

Behind the Scenes: Filming in the Hills of India

While the storyline of “Gyaarah Gyaarah” is thrilling enough, the behind-the-scenes tales are equally fascinating. The series was shot in the scenic hill stations of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun and Mussoorie—places that haven’t been overly exposed in Indian cinema or television. Kritika recounts the challenges of filming in freezing temperatures, where the team had to perform intense action scenes in sub-zero weather. Despite these hardships, the beauty of these locations adds a fresh character to the show, making it visually stunning as well as narratively compelling.

Kritika even shared some lighter moments from the shoot, where the cast and crew would forget their lines due to the cold, leading to some impromptu outbursts that brought humor to the otherwise intense atmosphere. It’s these little nuggets of behind-the-scenes stories that make “Gyaarah Gyaarah” not just a show, but an experience worth tuning into.

What’s Next for Kritika Kamra?

With “Gyaarah Gyaarah” set to premiere on ZEE5 Global, Kritika Kamra is already looking forward to her next project. She’s currently working on “Matka King,” directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule, which is sure to be another high-profile venture. But for now, all eyes are on “Gyaarah Gyaarah” as it prepares to enthrall audiences worldwide.

Why You Should Watch

If you’re a fan of shows that challenge the conventional narrative and offer something fresh, “Gyaarah Gyaarah” is a must-watch. Kritika Kamra’s performance is expected to be a standout, and the unique concept of time-traveling communication adds an intriguing layer to the police procedural genre. Plus, with ZEE5 Global bringing the show to an international audience, this is your chance to get in on what could be the next big TV phenomenon.

So, mark your calendars and set your alarms for 11:11—because “Gyaarah Gyaarah” is one show you won’t want to miss.