As we dive into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 3, the show wastes no time in pulling us back into the rich tapestry of Middle-earth. The episode brings back familiar faces, introduces intriguing new plot threads, and of course, gives us more of the stunning visuals that Prime Video is becoming known for. But what really grabs attention is how the show blends epic fantasy with moments of genuine heart—and some unexpected political intrigue.

SPOILER WARNING: SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF THE RINGS OF POWER

A Loyal Horse and an Unexpected Rescue

The episode kicks off with a scene that’ll have you both cheering and scratching your head. We see Isildor’s horse (yes, the one who deserves its own medal at this point) trotting through Mordor, like it’s got GPS coordinates directly to Isildor, who, last we saw, was buried under a fiery building. The horse, in an utterly wild twist, finds Isildor in a spider’s nest. This scene is pure adrenaline, with the horse proving it’s the real MVP of Middle-earth, while Isildor manages to fend off some very terrifying arachnid action. The spiders? They’re not your average garden variety—think Shelob with friends.

The Queen Regent: A Lesson in Power

The Queen Regent is back, and Míriel is not here to play games. When a grieving mother publicly confronts her, we expect a cold, Cersei Lannister-esque response. But instead, the Míriel delivers compassion and understanding, showing us that strength isn’t always about flexing muscles. It’s a moment that adds depth to her character and gives us a break from the usual political brutality we see in shows like Game of Thrones.

Speaking of politics, Pharazôn, ever the snake, tries his hand at influencing the Queen, aiming for power in a way that’s less cunning than we’d expect but still interesting enough to watch unfold. The political drama here may not be as sharp as GoT, but it has its own flavor, hinting at bigger schemes to come.

Orcs Just Want to Have Fun?

Now, here’s where things get strange: the orcs are apparently trying to live their best lives, free from Sauron’s shadow. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, female orcs and orc babies enter the picture. It’s a wild departure from the orcs we’ve known, and it’s going to ruffle some feathers for sure. Adar, who’s quickly becoming a fan favorite, plots to stop Sauron from returning to power, adding an unexpected twist to the typical evil minion trope. Plus, when a troll joins their ranks, you know things are about to get even more chaotic.

Sauron’s Masterclass in Manipulation

Watching Sauron work his magic—literally and figuratively—is like watching a master at work. The way he manipulates Celebrimbor into turning against King Durin is nothing short of a masterclass in villainy. Sauron’s tactics are smooth, calculated, and a little too convincing, making you wonder if anyone in Middle-earth is safe from his grasp. This is one storyline you won’t want to take your eyes off.

Isildur’s New Adventure

Isildur’s arc in this episode takes him to some familiar yet eerie locations. He ends up at a lake filled with dead elves—sound familiar? It’s a nod to The Lord of the Rings movies that’s sure to please fans. His interaction with the mysterious Astrid adds a layer of intrigue, though the budding romance feels like it’s heading for disaster. Thankfully, Arondir shows up to save the day in a moment that feels very much like Legolas at Helm’s Deep—epic and just in time.

The Dwarves aren’t left out in this episode, with a tense exchange between Durin and his father over who will apologize first with Durin making the secession. The stakes are high, and the tension between tradition and ambition is palpable. The Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 3 ends on a cliffhanger with the creation of more Rings, setting the stage for the epic conflicts to come.

Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 1: Spiders, Schemers, and Stunning Comebacks Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9/10 9/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 8/10 8/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)