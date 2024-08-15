Contests
Alien: Romulus Free Fandango Giveaway

August 14, 2024
We’re excited to announce our latest contest, where you have a chance to win a $5 Ticket/promo code to see Alien: Romulus! The contest ends Friday, August 16th, 2024. Hurry and enter for your chance to see Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, and more. Alien: Romulus lands is directed by Fede Alvarez and hits theaters Friday, August 16, 2024.

Enter Below

 

About Alien: Romulus

A truly terrifying cinematic experience from producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez, 20th Century Studios’ “Alien: Romulus” opens in theaters nationwide August 16, 2024. The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Priscilla”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (“Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (“Don’t Breathe 2”) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. “Alien: Romulus” is produced by Ridley Scott (“Napoleon”), who directed the original “Alien” and produced and directed the series’ entries “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” Michael Pruss (“Boston Strangler”), and Walter Hill (“Alien”), with Fede 2 Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (“Charlie’s Angels”), Brent O’Connor (“Bullet Train”), and Tom Moran (“Unstoppable”) serving as executive producers.

 

Alien Romulus Teaser Trailer:

Terms and Conditions

  • Only one entry per person per day is allowed.
  • Winners will be notified via email.
  • Promo codes are valid only at theaters that accept Fandango Tickets.
  • The contest is open to residents of the US where Fandango Tickets is accepted.
  • See additional terms and conditions.

Alien: Romulus Reaction

ALIEN: ROMULUS

Director: Fede Alvarez
Writer(s): Fede Alvarez, Rodo Sayagues
Stars: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu
Alien: Romulus comes to theaters on August 16, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on T

