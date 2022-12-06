Mickey 17 Teaser Shows Off Bong Joon-ho’s New Movie With Robert Pattinson

Bong Joon-ho is easily one of the most acclaimed international filmmakers in the world. After his Oscar-winning sweep in Parasite, Joon-ho is also one of the hottest directors in the world. After three years now, we finally have a look at the latest movie from the acclaimed director, with one of the most interesting actors out there too, Robert Pattinson. Check out the Mickey 17 teaser, and what we can glean from this mysterious new movie.

Bong Joon-ho’s Latest Movie Is From A Book

The latest movie from director Joon-ho and actor Robert Pattinson is Mickey 17. There’s not a lot that we know about the movie itself, but we’re in luck! Mickey 17 comes from the book, Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The book follows the story of an expendable employee whose role is to assist a space expedition to an ice planet. The unique aspect of Mickey7 is that whenever one body gets damaged or dies, a new body regenerates with the memories of the previous body within it.

The Mickey 17 Teaser Looks Like Eery Science Fiction

The Mickey 17 teaser looks like it shows one of the moments when a new body regenerates and wakes with its previous memories intact. Pattinson is seemingly playing Mickey, and the teaser shows a spinning camera angle as it closes on a body within what looks like a cryogenic chamber. As the camera tightens on the face of a naked Pattinson, his eyes open. Ominously.

The story feels very familiar to the idea of androids in the Alien franchise. Most notable, are the subsequent new-generation sequels of Prometheus and Covenant. In those movies, Michael Fassbender played David, an android in charge of assisting the human crew on a faraway expedition. As is the case with artificial intelligence or lifeforms, David goes crazy and kills everyone and becomes both movies’ main antagonist. I’m simplifying the story of both those movies, obviously. Now, I’m not sure if Mickey 17 will follow a similar storyline. But we’ll have to wait to see.

The Mickey 17 Teaser Doesn’t Show the Rest Of The Cast

One thing missing from the Mickey 17 teaser is the other amazing cast members in this new movie. The film stars Naomie Ackie, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun and Mark Ruffalo in leading roles. Despite the stacked cast, these sci-fi movies about expeditions have a habit of killing some characters pretty early on in the story. So while I’m excited to see this cast, I’m worried about how many of them will actually be in the movie for more than what qualifies as a cameo or guest appearance.

Mickey 17 releases in theatres on March 29, 2024.

What did you think of the Mickey 17 teaser trailer from Bong Joon-ho and Roberts Pattinson? Are you excited for a new movie by the Parasite director? Let me know in the comments below.

Source: Youtube.