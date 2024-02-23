Mickey 17: Warner Bros. Delays the Ride to 2025

So, here’s the scoop: Warner Bros. just hit the brakes on the hype train for “Mickey 17,” the sci-fi flick everyone’s been buzzing about. Warner Bros. recently announced a shift in gears for the highly anticipated sci-fi flick. Directed by the one and only Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson, it’s been pushed back from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Warner Bros Moves Mickey 17

Why the delay? Well, apparently, they needed more time to tweak the gears and fine-tune the engine. This decision comes amidst the need for additional time to refine the project. Strikes, production shifts, you name it. last year threw everything but the kitchen sink at them. But hey, good things come to those who wait, right?

Now, here’s the kicker: they’re aiming for a Lunar New Year release. Talk about kicking off the year with a bang! January’s usually quieter than a library on a Sunday, so “Mickey 17” has a prime opportunity to steal the spotlight. With fewer blockbuster competitors and a landscape primed for fresh content, the film has the opportunity to captivate audiences eagerly awaiting its arrival.

For Bong Joon Ho, “Mickey 17” marks his directorial venture post-“Parasite,. That groundbreaking film rewrote history at the Oscars. Pattinson, known for his versatility and magnetic screen presence, leads the cast. This new movie is a high-concept cerebral thriller adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel. In “Mickey 17,” Pattinson embodies an “expendable,” a character thrust into the depths of an icy planet’s colonization mission. As tensions rise and complexities unfold, Pattinson’s character faces off against his replacement clone. They engage in a battle of wills that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Joining Pattinson are stellar talents like Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, ensuring a powerhouse ensemble that breathes life into every scene.

