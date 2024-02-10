10 Best Romantic Movie Couples of All Times

It’s Valentine’s month, and love is in the air. Although we ardently believe that you do not need a schedule to watch romantic movies, it is surely something that must be on your to-do list this February. To celebrate this lovely time of the year, we’re going to look back at 10 of the most romantic movie couples in Hollywood history. From epic love stories like Titanic to sweet rom-coms like 13 Going on 30, Hollywood has done us all a great favor and granted us these iconic romantic couples.

1. Mia and Sebastian (La La Land)

The vibrant, upbeat, and optimistic Mia (Emma Stone) and the grumpy, ambitious, and pessimistic Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) have the most swoon-worthy romance in La La Land. The duo is known to share an extraordinary chemistry on screen which was established after they first came together in the rom-com Crazy Stupid Love. Mia and Sebastian beautified the music and visuals of the film bringing their poignant love onscreen. It is to date, one of the best romantic movie couples ever.

2. Rose and Jack (Titanic)

A timeless love story that does not need an introduction. Titanic may be remembered for its tragic past and poor fate but most importantly, it is known for the epic romance between Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). The two looked so good on screen that it scorches our hearts even today just thinking about what the two shared and how short-lived their romance was.

3. Sally and Harry (When Harry Met Sally)

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) own the enemies-to-lovers trope. Besides looking great next to each other, their opposite personalities just glorify their steaming romance. Their tension-filled banter and hilarious back-and-forth are the things that made them Hollywood’s evergreen romantic couple.

4. Jamie and Landon (A Walk To Remember)

Friendly and somewhat nerdy Jamie (Mandy Moore) and typical bad boy Landon (Shane West) are the perfect examples of opposites-attract in A Walk to Remember. Jamie had a remarkable impact on Landon’s personality drift and he was the excitement in her sheltered plain-Jane life. The two prove how love can heal anything and change a person in the best way.

5. Kat and Patrick (10 Things I Hate About You)

The anti-social Kat (Julia Stiles) and the high-school bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) are the perfect match. A romantic affair that starts with a lie turns out to be enough for a lifetime. The duo turns out to be equally grumpy and playful. Heath was the perfect charmer who complimented the story so well and eventually charmed the hard-to-impress Kat. They are the missing pieces in each other’s lives and their romance is adorable yet heart-warming.

6. Andie and Ben (How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days)

The perfectionist Andie (Kate Hudson) and the ambitious Ben (Matthew McConaughey) play out the hidden arrangement trope superbly. Giving us butterflies and laugh-out-loud moments, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey made How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days, considered one of the defining movies of the 2000s with their compelling screen presence. Their energy, banter, and chemistry are sizzling and downright perfect.

7. Jenna and Matt (13 Going On 30)

Jenna (Jennifer Garner) and Matt (Mark Ruffalo) have the peak friends-to-lovers energy with a kick of time-traveling fantasy. Both of them explore the beautiful dynamics of their friendships and become sweet lovers.

8. Celine and Jess (‘Before’ Trilogy)

Celine (Julie Delpy) and Jess (Ethan Hawke) have heartfelt chemistry that stems from an unlikely friendship. Add to that the aphrodisiacal vibe of Europe, and this couple has a long-spanned romance with a casual flair, for three films, Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), and Before Midnight (2013). Together they take you through deep conversations and a feel-good journey.

9. Bella and Edward (The Twilight Saga)

Edward (Robert Pattison), the standoffish vampire, and Bella (Kristen Stewart), an average high-school teenage girl spark up a romance like no other in the Twilight movie series (2008-2012). Edward and Bella leap for their undeniable love and go against all odds to be at each other’s side, making everything remarkably enchanting.

10. Katniss and Peeta (The Hunger Games)

Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) not only go through the bloody trial of survival, but they also become allies and something more. The way these two stick together till the end makes them the ultimate power couple.

Whether it’s the on-screen chemistry or banter, these couples do it best. So, which one from the lot is your favorite? Let Us know in the comments below.