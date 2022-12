I’ll keep this one short and sweet. Today we’re getting another look at the upcoming Evil Dead Rise. Our first look at the film gives us a glimpse at the undead, this one shows us a glimpse of the living:





This looks creepy enough. I think that is the same undead girl that we see in the prior image release. I think. I think that everyone looks pretty good in the image so far and I can’t wait to see a trailer or teaser.

That’s all for this one…

[Warner Bros.]