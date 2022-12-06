Concept Art For First Black Panther Bashenga Fuels Demand For Disney+ Series

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a certified hit. The sequel closes out the divisive Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a bang! But even before the dust settles from its amazing theatrical run, fans want more from the Black Panther universe. So much so that an artist has even mocked up some concepts for a potential Bashenga Black Panther prequel series on Disney+. The artwork has become immensely popular on social media as fans want to see the images brought to life. Read on for this amazing artwork.

Who Is Bashenga, The First Black Panther?

In the first Black Panther movie, the opening voiceover narration provides the origin story for Wakanda. A Vibranium meteor crashes on the mountain in the land that would become Wakanda. The indestructible metal provided the nation with immense technology and power. Using the Purple Heart flower to gain strength and powers, the first Black Panther was a man named Bashenga. Bashenga united the five separate tribes who occupied the nearby lands, to form the nation of Wakanda. The tradition of the Black Panther continued with each subsequent King of Wakanda that followed, as we see in the MCU movies with T’Chaka, T’Challa and Shuri in the most recent film.

New Bashenga Black Panther Prequel Art Looks Amazing!

Concepted a New Disney/Marvel release Bashenga: The First Black Panther. And it’s taking off so let me post here… drop below to see more images pic.twitter.com/m613vqw8uo — Shaun Harrison (@shaun_harrison) November 26, 2022

An artist named Shaun Harrison recently posted a set of brilliant concept art on Twitter. But Harrison didn’t just create some pieces of incredible art, he went as far as mock-casting the show, and provided an in-depth look at what this show would actually look like if it existed. Harrison’s art features John Boyega as Bashenga, the first Black Panther. There is also Doechii, as the representation of the God Bask.

The art showcases the other supporting cast of the would-be series, along with some insane battle scenes, establishing shots of the nation and its people and their culture. It’s truly epic when you see it. Harrison didn’t just create cool costumes or put on a tribal spin on existing Black Panther lore or looks. He’s created an entire world of what Wakanda would look like in their early days, upon just discovering Vibranium.

How The Bashenga Could Tie Into MCU

Harrison is not only a great artist, but seeming has great ideas in storytelling as well. He even includes Brian Tyree Henry, reprising his role as Phastos from The Eternals. Given how Phastos is a master technologist, it would make sense that he had some influence over Wakanda’s advanced Vibranium technology generations ago. But Harrison’s artwork goes more than just the visuals. The village, costumes, and tradition look adequate in fitting with the time frame. It fits the tone that such a show or movie would have to be, given its prequel setting. I would absolutely pay all of the moneys to watch this show!

What did you think of Shaun Harrison’s awesome concept art of the potential Bashenga Black Panther prequel? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Twitter.