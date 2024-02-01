All Christopher Nolan Movies Ranked

Christopher Nolan is notorious for turning wild imagination into reels. His fantasies combined with the gorgeous visuals that he creates on screen are nothing short of iconic. Though all of his movies aim to stand out in their respective genres, here is an attempt at ranking all of his 12 movies.

12. Following

Curiosity killed the cat and now it’s after a writer in London, who gets himself in a sticky situation. Involving criminals, illegal dealings, and death, Following is Christopher Nolan’s debut in the realm of direction. This is where he kickstarted his successful career in the film industry and continued to bring his magic to screens with his enigmatic approach to cinema.

11. Tenet

Tenet is a roller-coaster for sure. Terrorizing weapons that can time-travel fall into the hands of the ill-minded. Now it’s up to a former CIA agent to retrieve them and prevent a world-altering havoc from rearing its head. Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dimple Kapadia. A crime script in Nolan’s hand fit as perfectly as pieces into place.

10. Insomnia

A killer and a detective decide to form a truce, to escape the clutches of the law in Insomnia. When both individuals have dirty laundry to air about each other. Starring Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Martin Donovan, and Hilary Swank, Insomnia is going to leave you feeling confused and in a daze, in true Christopher Nolan fashion.

9. The Dark Knight Rises

Batman is in hiding, but not for long. The Dark Knight Rises starts with a bang, obliterating the peace of Gotham City, at the hands of a terrorist. It’s up to the reclusive Bruce to settle matters, once and for all. Bringing one of the most beloved superheroes of all time to the big screen was no joke. And Nolan proved to be the right guy for this. Thanks to him we didn’t just get the thrilling ride to the dark streets of Gotham City but Anne Hathaway and Christian Bale’s amazing chemistry.

8. Inception

Christopher Nolan’s star-studded ensemble, Inception, takes dreams to a whole new level. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and other notable actors, Nolan features a thief with a peculiar gift, a chance of coming clean, and a final nearly impossible mission. These elements make Inception a must-watch if you want to lose yourself in the dream world only to question your reality.

7. Memento

Amnesia just got way more confusing in Memento, as Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) takes matters into his own hands and uses drawings, tattoos, and photos to avenge his wife’s murder. This remains one of the most distinguished works in Nolan’s filmmaking career. This killer watch has the potential to fixate your eyes on it from start to finish.

6. The Prestige

Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Scarlett Johansson star in The Prestige, which should be a big enough introduction for you to understand what’s coming. A twisted psychological thriller that puts the friendship of two magicians on the line, when things take a turn for the worst. Apart from Nolan, the power-packed cast will steal your hearts with one of the best performances of their careers.

5. Batman Begins

There’s no time to rest or grieve for Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins because there’s a new foe on the loose. And this time it’s a secret society whose goal is to annihilate the city Batman protects. Kicking off one of the best classic superhero flicks of all time, Batman Begins was truly the beginning of a game-changing attempt in the world of comic films.

4. Dunkirk

Starring Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is an epic and timeless feature. The movie is about the sheer survival and evacuation of British, Belgian, and French soldiers in the grueling World War II, from merciless German troops. Cilian’s epic collaboration with Nolan was quite evident in the movie. The period movie was a huge milestone in Nolan’s career adding one more accomplishment to the list of complicated fictional worlds.

3. Interstellar

In Interstellar, Christopher Nolan presents Earth as a planet that’s incapable of habitation and the quest for a new home begins. But things aren’t a cakewalk for Joseph Cooper, an ex-NASA pilot, as he has to leave his family behind for an inevitably crucial mission. Both heart-warming and bone-chilling, Interstellar is an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind masterwork that reshaped the realms of science fiction.

2. The Dark Knight

Batman (Christian Bale) returns once again and this time, he’s up against the cunning and sarcastically evil Joker (played by Heath Ledger) in The Dark Knight. Together with his sidekicks, Batman must stop the Joker, before he destroys Gotham City for good. The utterly perfect and the most formidable villain to ever exist, Joker’s twisted character couldn’t have been curated by any other filmmaker than Nolan himself.

1. Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy stars as the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the biographical feature Oppenheimer. Shedding light on the making and testing of this destructive weapon in the Trinity Test, 1945, and the calamities that come along with it. The movie also covers Robert’s life events and the miseries he faced. Oppenheimer undoubtedly deserves the first spot on the list of Christopher Nolan’s masterpieces. Due to its intricate plot and well-cast characters, this one just hits the spot.

Whether you’re in the mood for a good cry or an action-packed ride, Christopher Nolan has you covered. Let us know your favorite one out of all of these in the comments below.