Ridley Scott says we’re getting more Aliens!

So after a decade where we’ve gotten a mixed bag of Aliens and Prometheus films we’re now getting… more! Ridley Scott has stated that more films in the long running franchise are on the way but nothing in the way of Prometheus.

…Scott teased the future of the franchise, and said that a new film, while in the works, isn’t likely to revisit the worlds set up by 2012’s “Prometheus” and 2017’s “Alien: Covenant.” “That’s in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Covenant,’” he enthused. “Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because ‘Prometheus’ woke it up very well. But you know, you’re asking fundamental questions like, ‘Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?’ That’s always the fundamental question.”

I really liked Prometheus! I wouldn’t mind revisiting those films and the stories created within them but I guess I have to understand why. This is exciting news for upcoming films. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next to reinvigorate things for the new decade.

Source: Yahoo