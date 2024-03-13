The Batman Part II Gets Pushed Back to 2026

Brace yourselve Battinson fans. It looks like we gotta wait a whole year longer to see Robert Pattinson brooding under the cowl again. That’s right, Warner Bros. just threw a batarang-sized curveball and delayed “The Batman Part II” by a whole year. Instead of gracing theaters with its dark and gritty glory in October 2025, we’ll now have to wait until October 2, 2026.

Now, before you start prepping your Batmobile for a one-man riot on the streets of Burbank, there are a few things to consider. First, making a superhero flick this epic ain’t exactly a walk in the park. Think about all the fight choreography, the CGI fight scenes where Batman throws down with a giant mutant penguin (well, maybe not that last one, but you get the idea), and of course, perfecting Pattinson’s smoldering stare. It all takes time.

Plus, on the bright side, this delay frees up some space in the 2025 release schedule for some other interesting flicks. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Bride,” starring Christian Bale and a whole mess of other talented folks, swoops in to take “The Batman Part II’s” old October 2025 spot. And hey, who wouldn’t want to see Bale back on the big screen, even if he’s not rocking a cape and cowl this time around?

Speaking of mobsters, get ready for a double dose because Robert De Niro‘s got two films shuffling around the release calendar. His flick “Alto Knights“, a story about, you guessed it, the mob, got pushed back a few months to March 2025. But hey, at least you won’t have to wait that long to see double De Niro in action.

Let’s not forget the mysterious new project from Paul Thomas Anderson, “An Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Event Film.” This one’s shrouded in secrecy, but we do know it features a star-studded cast with Leo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall. That alone is a reason to mark your calendars for August 2025.

So, while the wait for “The Batman Part II” stings a bit, there’s plenty to keep us movie buffs entertained in the meantime. Just think of it as a chance to rewatch the first film (or ten times) and analyze every brooding glance Pattinson throws our way. Consider it homework for the epic sequel to come.

Stay strong, Gotham citizens, the Bat-Signal will shine again soon enough. Just maybe not quite as soon as we initially thought.

Source: Variety