Early Reactions For ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Are In!

She-Hulk

The first reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law just hit Twitter and we’re here to give you all the highlights.  She Hulk: Attorney At Law is set to premiere on Disney Plus on August 18th. The series stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Jameela Jamil. The upcoming Marvel project will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates her life as a lawyer and as a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is just days away from its scheduled release and the highly-anticipated series looks great. In the last few weeks the marketing push for the show has ratcheted up with new trailers, clips and photos from the series. The series itself will show us a new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one in which the main character breaks the fourth wall. While She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will no doubt have its serious beats, the series looks like a comedy, which is also something different for the MCU. Sure, many films and series in the MCU have comedic moments, but She-Hulk looks to be much more.

The first reactions for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law have just hit Twitter and it looks like the show is going to be a blast. Marvel allowed critics to view the first four episodes and the reactions seem positive across the board. People seemed to love that the main character breaks the fourth wall and the comedic tone really works. One user describes the show as a legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but that’s not a bad thing at all. The critic consensus appears to be that the show is great and that should get fans even more excited. You can see several tweets from critics regarding She-Hulk: Attorney At Law below:

These first reactions are amazing and everything I hope they would be. The trailers and clips all looked great but to know that the show – or at least the first 4 episodes – meet expectations is awesome. To be honest, I was a bit worried about her breaking the fourth wall. It can either be amazing or take you completely out of the show. I’m glad that many critics mentioned that the fourth wall breaking works. These tweets have me more excited than I already was for the show. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long until She-Hulk premieres. You can catch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney Plus on August 18th.

Series Synopsis: Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

