Early Reactions For ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Are In!

The first reactions to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law just hit Twitter and we’re here to give you all the highlights. She Hulk: Attorney At Law is set to premiere on Disney Plus on August 18th. The series stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Jameela Jamil. The upcoming Marvel project will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates her life as a lawyer and as a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is just days away from its scheduled release and the highly-anticipated series looks great. In the last few weeks the marketing push for the show has ratcheted up with new trailers, clips and photos from the series. The series itself will show us a new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one in which the main character breaks the fourth wall. While She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will no doubt have its serious beats, the series looks like a comedy, which is also something different for the MCU. Sure, many films and series in the MCU have comedic moments, but She-Hulk looks to be much more.

The first reactions for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law have just hit Twitter and it looks like the show is going to be a blast. Marvel allowed critics to view the first four episodes and the reactions seem positive across the board. People seemed to love that the main character breaks the fourth wall and the comedic tone really works. One user describes the show as a legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but that’s not a bad thing at all. The critic consensus appears to be that the show is great and that should get fans even more excited. You can see several tweets from critics regarding She-Hulk: Attorney At Law below:

Saw the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw & I love it so far. Thought it was funny (w/o going overboard). Cameos were a plus, cool easter eggs, & the 4th wall breaking was spot on. Tatiana Maslany is the perfect #SheHulk. IF she ever meets #Deadpool it'll be legendary.🤣 pic.twitter.com/ittbrmMtod — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) August 16, 2022

Watched the first 4 episodes of #SheHulk and found it fun and refreshing. At its core it’s a network style comedy that has superhero elements and ties to the MCU but is much more light hearted in tone than previous movies/tv shows. So far there aren’t any end of the world… pic.twitter.com/f2gsXuSmRG — Dennis Tzeng 曾逸凡 (@ThinkHero) August 16, 2022

#SheHulk has hilarious, chaotic energy. It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun. Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP. More: https://t.co/Mvvx9jRPoZ pic.twitter.com/Rv7TS1ntV9 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 16, 2022

Marvel’s #SheHulk is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tatiana Maslany performance. Also, Tim Roth rules! pic.twitter.com/Sx3cDTVUa4 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 16, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law far exceeds all of my expectations. This show is extremely self-aware & self-deprecating. In the first 4 episodes it has answered numerous burning MCU questions in very clever ways. It's hilarious, fun, & Tatiana Maslany is phenomenal!#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/DCkCDXRZvD — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) August 16, 2022

These first reactions are amazing and everything I hope they would be. The trailers and clips all looked great but to know that the show – or at least the first 4 episodes – meet expectations is awesome. To be honest, I was a bit worried about her breaking the fourth wall. It can either be amazing or take you completely out of the show. I’m glad that many critics mentioned that the fourth wall breaking works. These tweets have me more excited than I already was for the show. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long until She-Hulk premieres. You can catch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney Plus on August 18th.