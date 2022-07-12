Jameela Jamil Responds To ‘She-Hulk’ First Look Shade On Twitter

Jameela Jamil recently responded To ‘She-Hulk’ first look criticism on Twitter, and she’s okay with it. Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on August 17th of this year on Disney Plus and features Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Jameela Jamil and Josh Segarra. The show revolves around attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

In the upcoming Show Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jameela Jamil will portray the Marvel Supervillain known as Titania. In the comics, Titania started out as a scrawny woman named Mary MacPherran. After being exposed to alien technology Titania gained superhuman strength, speed, agility, stamina, and durability. Her strength is so incredible, in fact, that it rivals that of She-Hulk, Thor, and the Thing. She first appeared in Secret Wars #3 in 1984. She is a long-time rival of She-Hulk and has been apart of many supervillain groups such as The Masters of Evil.

With Jameela Jamil set to make her live action debut as Titania on Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , many fans were excited to get their first look at the character. However, they weren’t expecting what they got. Many called the photo a “hot mess”, while others commented on her wig. Needless to say some of the comments were brutal. While that may shake some actors to their core, Jameela Jamil on the other hand, wholly accepted the criticism with ease. You can see the full tweet and her comments below:

Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022

In a second response she excepted the criticism with aplomb:

“I dutifully accept the crowd attack.”

She went on to explain the photo further:

“You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character.”

The fan response to Jameela Jamil’s Titania was a bit drastic, but she was a real trooper about the whole thing. To be fair, she’s right in many ways. This was only a first look and we have no idea how the appearance of the character will fit within the show. It ‘s likely that the two mesh quite well. We just haven’t seen enough to know at this time. Hopefully when all is said and done the whole incident will be looked back on with humor. She-Hulk: Attonery At Law hits Disney Plus on August 17th 2022.

Show Synopsis: Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Source: Pop Crave on Twitter