Miles Teller Reveals He Is In Talks For Sequel To “Top Gun: Maverick’

We’ve got the need for more speed! Miles Teller recently revealed that he is in talks with Tom Cruise for a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick came out in May of this year and saw the return of Tom Cruise as his classic character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from Top Gun. The film also starred Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, and Jon Hamm. Top Gun: Maverick was a box office juggernaut and grossed over a billion dollars worldwide. It was also met with praise by fans and critics, receiving a staggering 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Miles Teller played Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick. The son of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who perished in the first film. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rooster became a fighter pilot. Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success for Teller, who has had a long and varied career despite his young age. Films like Divergent, The Spectacular Now and Whiplash rocketed Teller to stardom. While he has had success at the box office before, nothing compares to the success of Top Gun: Maverick.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Miles Teller addressed the idea of a possible sequel to Top Gun: Maverick. While nothing is set in stone, he was asked directly about the possibility. He thinks that would be great, but it’s all up to Tom Cruise. He also stated that he has discussed the idea of a Top Gun: Maverick sequel with Tom Cruise, but everything is still up in the air. You can see Miles Teller’s full response below:

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC. I’ve been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it. We’ll see.”

This one is a no-brainer. Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.2 billion at the box office. To be honest, it would be shocking if they didn’t green-light the film immediately. The film surpassed all expectations and is still the highest-grossing movie of the year by a pretty wide margin. Tom Cruise and Miles Teller have great chemistry and the film was just fantastic. Top Gun: Maverick is a worthy addition to the franchise and a great follow-up to an all-time classic. It would be downright silly if they did not capitalize on the film’s success. If you haven’t seen it yet, or want to see it again, you can catch Top Gun: Maverick in theaters now.

Film Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Source: Entertainment Tonight