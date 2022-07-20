Deadpool Finally Enters The MCU Canon

A new Deadpool easter egg on the Marvel Campus in Disneyland Paris puts him squarely in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Disney acquired the rights to the Fox Marvel characters in 2020, many have wondered how the movie will fit into the MCU. With the recent confirmation that Kamala Kahn is a mutant on Ms. Marvel, it seems that Marvel is vamping up to future X-Men and Deadpool films. We do know that Deadpool 3 is currently in development and will be rated R, but that’s about all we know at this time.

Deadpool’s journey to the big screen was long, but in the end, extremely successful. Deadpool grossed $783 billion at the box office and its sequel, Deadpool 2, followed suit with an additional $785 billion. The franchise was a huge success for Fox, and the trend will hopefully continue now that Disney owns the rights. Ryan Reynolds played the titular Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool, and he will reprise his role in Deadpool 3. No official announcements have been made besides the film’s director Shawn Levy and the tentative November 2023 release date. But, It does seem likely that Deadpool will appear in the MCU sooner rather than later.

Thanks to a video from Kirsten Acuna via The Direct, we have our first easter egg that Wade Wilson aka Deadpool exists in the MCU. The Easter egg comes from the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force ride in Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and features Wade Wilson by name. The pre-ride video features Iron Man flipping through his files for individuals that could possibly help in the ride’s mission. It is worth noting that the ride is reported as official Canon, thus making Wade Wilson an official member of the MCU. You can see the full video below:

This is great news no matter how you slice it. The video very clearly references Wade Wilson and has him listed under “do not contact” along with Loki and Crossbones. While this ride is not a movie reference, it is still a pretty big deal. Fans have been clamoring for Deadpool 3 for quite some time, and this is a step in the right direction. Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be rated R, so this is yet another piece of news that confirms the movie is happening. This video also basically confirms what fans have already suspected. Wade Wilson is somewhere in the MCU. We will see what Wade’s been up to when Deadpool 3 hits theaters. The new movie will release in November of 2023.

Source: Kirsten Acuna via The Direct