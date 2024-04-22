Deadpool & Wolverine: The Trailer You’ve Been Waiting For

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Marvel Studios unveiled a new trailer and two fresh posters for its much-anticipated film “Deadpool & Wolverine” today. The trailer, along with posters and stills, is now available for fans to enjoy.

Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser Trailer:

Directed by Shawn Levy, “Deadpool & Wolverine” features a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The script is penned by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” promises an epic team-up showdown and is set to hit theaters on July 26.

(L-R): Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL &amp; WOLVERINE. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.
For Ryan Reynolds, the new trailer represents a long-awaited opportunity for audiences to witness the pairing of two iconic characters. Reynolds expressed his gratitude for Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, a feat that required years of persuasion.

Ahead of the trailer release, Reynolds teased fans by sharing the post-credits scene from Deadpool 2 (2018), hinting at the possibility of Deadpool and Wolverine crossing paths. Despite Jackman’s retirement from the role, the Australian actor ultimately agreed to join the project.

Under the direction of Shawn Levy, “Deadpool & Wolverine” marks Marvel Studios’ first foray into R-rated territory. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, known for his clean image, teased the film’s edgy content at CinemaCon, emphasizing its “fucking awesome” nature.

Fans can anticipate an exhilarating cinematic experience when “Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26, promising an unforgettable adventure packed with action and humor.

Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Reaction:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE. © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL.

Director: Shawn Levy
Writer(s): Shawn Levy, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin
Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen
Deadpool  & Wolverine comes to select theaters July 26, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

