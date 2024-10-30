Wayans Brothers Reunite for Highly Anticipated Scary Movie Reboot

Fans of the iconic Scary Movie franchise are in for a treat: Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans are officially reuniting to bring back the beloved horror-comedy series. Announced at CinemaCon, this reboot marks the first time in 18 years that the original creators of Scary Movie will work together on the franchise. The film will be released theatrically and is expected to start shooting next year.
