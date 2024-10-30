News Chat
Wayans Brothers Reunite for Highly Anticipated Scary Movie Reboot

October 30, 2024
Fans of the iconic Scary Movie franchise are in for a treat: Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans are officially reuniting to bring back the beloved horror-comedy series. Announced at CinemaCon, this reboot marks the first time in 18 years that the original creators of Scary Movie will work together on the franchise. The film will be released theatrically and is expected to start shooting next year.

A Classic Franchise Revived

The Scary Movie series spoofs popular horror films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, drawing in audiences with its irreverent humor and parody style. This beloved franchise, spanning five films, has grossed over $896 million worldwide, with the first installment standing as one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror films of its time.

The reboot’s script, written by the Wayans brothers and frequent collaborator Rick Alvarez, aims to recapture the magic that had audiences “laughing in the aisles” two decades ago. Alvarez, known for films like Fifty Shades of Black and Sextuplets, brings his unique comedic expertise back to the series, promising fans a return to the franchise’s signature humor and style.

Excitement from Miramax and Paramount

Miramax Motion Picture Group President Becky Sloviter is overseeing the project, with Miramax serving as the studio behind the reboot and Paramount Pictures handling its global distribution. Miramax’s Jonathan Glickman expressed enthusiasm about bringing the franchise back to the big screen, stating, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise.”

The partnership between Miramax and Paramount promises to bring fresh energy to the franchise, with the release slated for a theatrical debut to capture the same audience enjoyment that defined the original Scary Movie experience.

Wayans Brothers Reflect on Their Legacy

 

Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans express their excitement in an official statement, saying, “We created this franchise over 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles, and we hope to see that happen again. It’s a double reunion.” The Wayans eagerly return to the genre they helped redefine, ready to bring their unique comedic style back to the big screen.

For fans eagerly awaiting more from the Wayans, Marlon Wayans will be starring in HIM, a psychological sports thriller produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, due out in September 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting reboot as the Scary Movie team gears up to bring horror-comedy fans back to the theaters!

 

