The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1: The Rise of the Black Ajah

To Race the Shadow

In “To Race the Shadow,” a mysterious sorceress and her loyal bodyguard take five young people on a dangerous, world-spanning journey. They believe one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon—an ancient figure prophesied to save or destroy the world.

Darkness Takes Root

Okay, so, “The Wheel turns, and the shadow lengthens.” Sounds like my dating life, am I right? But seriously, “The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1″ throws us straight into the deep end. It’s like a magical road trip from hell, and I’m here for the drama. This ain’t your average fantasy show, y’all.

The episode feels like a pressure cooker. Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) is on trial, throwing accusations like grenades, and suddenly—boom! Black Ajah reveal. It’s like finding out your whole friend group is secretly a cult. Egwene (Madeleine Madden) is going through serious “coming of age” drama. She’s powerful but terrified—totally relatable. And Moghedien? That woman’s scary. Like, “steal your soul” scary. But at least Rand (Josha Stradowski) is building an army. He’s determined to save the world or die trying. Fellas, you know how it is.

The grand hall showdown is pure chaos. Sisters turning on each other, trust disappearing, everyone’s got a secret agenda—like a workplace meeting gone off the rails. Liandrin? Not going down without a fight. Accusing the Amyrlin is a bold move. The Amyrlin’s response? Basically, “Bitch, you thought.”

The Conflict between Light and Darkness

Liandrin’s trial feels personal. “You messed with my girls, now you’re gonna pay” kind of personal. She’s hurling accusations at the Amyrlin like they’re going out of style. Accusing her of meeting the Dragon Reborn and letting him escape? Bold. But the Amyrlin’s got receipts. Enter Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), bringing evidence to shut her down.

Then, all hell breaks loose. Liandrin shouts, “Black Ajah, assemble!” It’s suddenly sister against sister. Like a bad sorority rush—magic and betrayal included. Everyone scrambles to pick sides. Angela, you know workplace drama—just imagine it magical and life-threatening.

This situation’s a giant red flag. The Black Ajah infiltrated deep into the tower unnoticed. It’s like discovering your boyfriend cheated for years, and everyone knew except you. Ali, you get it. Trust is shattered, everyone looking over their shoulders.

The Aes Sedai should be powerful, right? But they’re running around like headless chickens. Darkness is consuming them from within. Watching this train wreck unfold in magical slow motion? Living for the drama, but I’ll need a strong drink after this.

It’s more than magic and swords—it’s about betrayal, power, and trust. Verin’s loss is heartbreaking, losing her sister’s memories. But Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) returns, stepping up with clear “I’m not here to clean this mess” energy.

Magic Enthusiasts Delight

Magic nerds, this episode is your feast. Stunning visuals, strong acting, and a story like a soap opera on steroids. “The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 1″ sets the stage for a wild ride this season. I’m on the edge of my seat, eagerly awaiting what comes next—and honestly, I’ll need plenty of wine.

Acting - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 6.9/10 6.9/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)