Director: Anthony & Joe Russo
Writer(s): Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely
Stars: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, Woody Norman, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk
The Electric State debuts March 14, 2025, on Netflix. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!
The Electric State Review – Big Ideas, But Little Lasting Impact
-
Acting - 7/10
7/10
-
Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10
7/10
-
Plot/Screenplay - 6/10
6/10
-
Setting/Theme - 6/10
6/10
-
Watchability - 6/10
6/10
-
Rewatchability - 4/10
4/10
Overall
6/10
6/10
User Review( votes)
Share this Story