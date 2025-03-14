Reviews
The Electric State

The Electric State Review – Big Ideas, But Little Lasting Impact

March 13, 2025
Set in a dystopian future, The Electric State follows a young woman traveling across a crumbling America in search of her lost brother, accompanied by a mysterious robot and a drifter. Along the way, she encounters remnants of a war-torn world, where robots once designed to assist humanity now serve as eerie symbols of oppression and control. Combining elements of classic road-trip storytelling with a futuristic setting, The Electric State blends heart, spectacle, and existential themes, aiming to deliver a thought-provoking journey through a world on the brink.

The Good:

The cast delivers solid performances throughout the film. Millie Bobby Brown once again proves why she’s a compelling lead, balancing vulnerability and determination in a way that keeps the story engaging. Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, and the rest of the supporting cast bring depth to their roles, helping to ground the film’s emotional core.

The Electric State

The Electric State. (L to R) Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in The Electric State. Photo Credit: Paul Abell, ©2024 Netflix, Inc.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is how it communicates powerful and familiar themes through the oppression of the robots. The way the film humanizes these machines, giving them unique personalities and distinct characteristics, adds a layer of emotional depth. Their interactions with humans raise questions about autonomy, servitude, and free will, making them more than just mechanical set pieces.

Visually, The Electric State is stunning. The world-building feels immersive, capturing the eerie beauty of a society in decline. The robots, in particular, are not only well-designed but also bring a level of charm and intrigue, making them some of the most engaging elements in the movie.

The Bad:

While the themes are strong, the overall plot feels predictable. The film follows a familiar structure that doesn’t take many risks, making it easy to anticipate the major beats of the story.

The Electric State. Mr. Peanut (voiced by Woody Harrelson) in The Electric State. Cr. /© 2025 Netflix. Used with permission

The Electric State. Mr. Peanut (voiced by Woody Harrelson) in The Electric State. Cr. /© 2025 Netflix. Used with permission

Another issue is the film’s unclear tone. At times, The Electric State presents itself as a serious and thought-provoking sci-fi drama, especially when dealing with themes of oppression and survival. However, there are moments of quirky, almost absurd comedy that create a tonal disconnect. It’s not always clear whether the film wants to be taken seriously or if it’s leaning into a more whimsical, offbeat style, which can be jarring for viewers expecting a more cohesive narrative.

The Verdict:

The Electric State is a visually ambitious film that’s mildly entertaining but struggles to leave a lasting impression.  The film had all the right ingredients—great cast, intriguing concepts, and stunning visuals—but ultimately, it didn’t feel like it could stick the landing. It’s a decent watch, but not one that will stand out in the sci-fi genre over time.

The Electric State Netflix

Director: Anthony & Joe Russo
Writer(s): Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely
Stars: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, Woody Norman, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk
The Electric State debuts March 14, 2025, on Netflix.

  • Acting - 7/10
    7/10
  • Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10
    7/10
  • Plot/Screenplay - 6/10
    6/10
  • Setting/Theme - 6/10
    6/10
  • Watchability - 6/10
    6/10
  • Rewatchability - 4/10
    4/10
Overall
6/10
6/10
