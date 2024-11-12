Aldis Hodge & Isaiah Mustafa on What Makes “CROSS” a Must-Watch Series

In an exclusive interview, Isaiah Mustafa and Aldis Hodge gave fans a deeper look into their upcoming Prime Video series, Cross, based on the beloved Alex Cross novels by James Patterson. This new crime thriller delves into unique dynamics and complex themes that set it apart from typical detective shows, making Cross one of the most anticipated releases this fall.

A Detective Show Like No Other

When asked why Cross stands out among detective shows, Isaiah Mustafa emphasized the authenticity and depth of brotherhood depicted in the series. “I can let you know you’ve had detective shows before,” he said, “but you’ve never had a detective show that shows this kind of brotherhood. You’ve never had two African American detectives who truly care about each other…who truly love each other in a sense that they are there for each other. They have each other’s back.” Mustafa’s description of the relationship between his character and Aldis Hodge’s Alex Cross highlights the emotional core of the series, which brings a level of realism and emotional investment not often seen in this genre.

The Impact of Realistic Relationships

The brotherhood between the lead characters isn’t just a plot point—it’s woven into the show’s DNA. Mustafa’s portrayal of a detective who shares a close, protective bond with Cross allows audiences to see the softer, more vulnerable sides of these characters, creating a rare sense of intimacy. Hodge’s performance as Alex Cross balances grit with vulnerability, promising viewers a complex hero grounded in both strength and emotional depth.

Hints About Season Two

While Prime Video has already announced that Cross will return for a second season, the actors remained tight-lipped about what lies ahead. When asked if he could share any details, Hodge jokingly responded, “Not a damn thing! Nah, we can’t even tease nothing about season one.” But he left fans with a hint: “Most of the established relationships in season one…don’t get comfortable with those. There might be some changes.”

This tease suggests that the evolving relationships will play a big role in the series, keeping audiences on their toes and adding even more intrigue to the unfolding story.

Where and When to Watch

Catch all eight episodes of Cross when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video on November 14, 2024. This must-watch series will be available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories, bringing Alex Cross’s complex world and powerful storylines to audiences everywhere.