Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa Talk New Prime Video Series Cross

In an exclusive interview, Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa sat down with The Movie Blog to discuss the depth and real-life issues explored in their upcoming Prime Video series, Cross. Based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross novels, the show tackles complex themes that are often overlooked in mainstream media.

A Complex, Unapologetic Hero

When asked about what might surprise audiences most about his portrayal of Alex Cross, Hodge highlighted his character’s confidence and complexity. “I think the thing that will surprise audiences the most is…his swag,” Hodge explained. “Honestly, he has a cool factor to him. There’s a sexiness to him, a confidence and a braggadocio.” Hodge noted that Cross embodies a blend of street and book smarts, a quality that makes him both relatable and inspiring. He shared, “Growing up, my momma always said ‘You gotta have street smarts and book smarts.’ We see the culmination of both…without having to code switch or be submissive.”

Exploring Mental Health and Police Relationships