Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa Talk New Prime Video Series Cross

October 31, 2024
In an exclusive interview, Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa sat down with The Movie Blog to discuss the depth and real-life issues explored in their upcoming Prime Video series, Cross. Based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross novels, the show tackles complex themes that are often overlooked in mainstream media.

A Complex, Unapologetic Hero

When asked about what might surprise audiences most about his portrayal of Alex Cross, Hodge highlighted his character’s confidence and complexity. “I think the thing that will surprise audiences the most is…his swag,” Hodge explained. “Honestly, he has a cool factor to him. There’s a sexiness to him, a confidence and a braggadocio.” Hodge noted that Cross embodies a blend of street and book smarts, a quality that makes him both relatable and inspiring. He shared, “Growing up, my momma always said ‘You gotta have street smarts and book smarts.’ We see the culmination of both…without having to code switch or be submissive.”

Exploring Mental Health and Police Relationships

Aldis Hodge Cross Prime Video

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. Photo Credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video.

The show tackles timely social issues, focusing on mental health and the complex relationship between law enforcement and the Black community. “As far as mental health, that’s a huge thing,” Hodge emphasized, especially in the bond between Cross and his close friend Sampson. He added, “The reason it’s in the show is because it’s what’s normal and natural for us.” Hodge shared that these themes come from real conversations with showrunner Ben Watkins, who urged the cast to infuse their personal experiences into their characters.

On the topic of racial tension and police relationships, Hodge expressed, “No, we’re not going to skip that…if we’re going to approach it because we’re the ones in the position, we have the seat to have the conversation the right way.” He spoke passionately about the importance of accurately portraying these daily struggles to foster understanding: “We’re not asking people to make a choice…we’re just saying this is what it is. Now, can you understand?”

A Realistic Portrayal of Family and Loss

Isaiah Mustafa added to the discussion, highlighting the layers of Cross’s personal life that the show delves into. “You’ve seen a Black man and his son, a Black man and his best friend,” he said. “You’ve seen a Black man and his girlfriend after his wife has died,” Mustafa emphasized that the series doesn’t shy away from depicting Cross’s grief, love, and resilience in a realistic, nuanced way.

Where to Watch Cross

All eight episodes of Cross premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 14, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Be sure to tune in to experience the complex, suspenseful world of Alex Cross in this gripping new thriller!

 

alex cross aldis hodge amazon studios (2)

