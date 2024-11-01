Aldis Hodge and Isaiah Mustafa Talk New Prime Video Series Cross

The show tackles timely social issues, focusing on mental health and the complex relationship between law enforcement and the Black community. “As far as mental health, that’s a huge thing,” Hodge emphasized, especially in the bond between Cross and his close friend Sampson. He added, “The reason it’s in the show is because it’s what’s normal and natural for us.” Hodge shared that these themes come from real conversations with showrunner Ben Watkins, who urged the cast to infuse their personal experiences into their characters.
All eight episodes of Cross premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 14, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Be sure to tune in to experience the complex, suspenseful world of Alex Cross in this gripping new thriller!
Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!