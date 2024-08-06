Aldis Hodge Stars as Alex Cross in New Series Premiering November 2024

Mark your calendars for November 14, 2024! The highly anticipated series “Cross” will premiere on Prime Video, with all eight episodes dropping simultaneously. This show promises to captivate viewers in over 240 countries and territories with its exclusive release.

Alex Cross Trailer:

In this gripping adaptation, Aldis Hodge takes on the iconic role of Alex Cross, a brilliant detective and forensic psychologist. Hodge not only stars in the series but also serves as a producer, ensuring a nuanced and personal portrayal of the beloved character from James Patterson’s best-selling novels. Cross is renowned for his uncanny ability to probe the darkest recesses of killers and their victims, and Hodge’s performance is set to bring this complexity to life.

A Stellar Cast and Creative Team

“Cross” pushes the boundaries of suspense and storytelling, crafted by the visionary Ben Watkins, who serves as both showrunner and executive producer. The series promises a complex and twisted narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Joining Hodge is a talented ensemble cast including Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, and Samantha Walkes, each adding depth to this multifaceted drama.

Behind the Scenes Excellence

The series is a collaboration between Paramount Television Studios, Skydance Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. The executive producing team includes industry heavyweights such as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance Television, and James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa for James Patterson Entertainment. Their collective expertise ensures that “Cross” is set to be a groundbreaking addition to the genre.

Renewed for a Second Season

In an unprecedented move, Prime Video has already renewed “Cross” for a second season ahead of its debut. This highlights the anticipated impact of the series and the excitement it has generated. As the countdown begins, fans can prepare for a season of intricate plots, relentless tension, and masterful storytelling when “Cross” makes its dramatic entrance this November.