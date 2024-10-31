Spooky Treats on ZEE5 Global for Halloween 2024

As Halloween 2024 creeps up, it’s the perfect time to get your scare on! ZEE5 Global has all the chills, thrills, and a few laughs you need to set the mood. If you’re into haunted mansions, cursed relics, or ghostly encounters, ZEE5 has you covered! They have lined up an irresistible collection that’s as hair-raising as it is binge-worthy. This year, highlights like Kakuda, U Turn, Demonte Colony 2, and Devi 2. These are just a few of the Halloween 2024 treats ready to make your night both terrifying and memorable.

Let’s dive into these top picks and prepare to be haunted in style.

Kakuda: Laughs and Scares in a Haunted Village

Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, Kakuda brings a fresh mix of comedy and horror, following three friends who stumble into a village cursed for centuries. This spooky flick serves laughs as much as it does scares. If you’re into horror with a dose of humor, Kakuda is a great pick! Thsi movie has just the right amount of fright to keep you on the edge, without giving you nightmares.

“Kakuda brings the chills and the laughs—a Halloween 2024 treat for thrill-seekers and scaredy-cats alike!”

U Turn: Uncovering the Supernatural

For those who enjoy edge-of-your-seat suspense, U Turn will keep you guessing until the credits roll. This supernatural thriller stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a journalist who digs into a series of mysterious deaths tied to a single traffic violation. The deeper she goes, the stranger things get. As you watch the film quickly becomes an intense tale of mystery and the unknown. It’s perfect for anyone looking to solve a mystery—and be haunted in the process.

“U Turn doesn’t just thrill—it grips you in a suspenseful journey you won’t forget.”

Demonte Colony 2: Twice the Terror in a Haunted Mansion

If you remember the spine-tingling chills of Demonte Colony, get ready because Demonte Colony 2 is back with twice the terror! Starring Arulnithi, this sequel explores more eerie happenings in a haunted mansion that has a life—and death—of its own. Inspired by real events, this one promises an unforgettable night for horror fans.

“With Demonte Colony 2, the scares are doubled and so are the chills!”

Devi 2: Double the Ghosts, Double the Fun

For those who prefer a lighter scare, Devi 2 starring Prabhudeva and Tamannaah offers a delightful mix of horror and comedy. Following Krishna and his wife Devi, who are haunted by not one, but two spirits! Devi 2 combines jump scares with laughs as the couple tries to reclaim their lives from the supernatural chaos. It’s a perfect Halloween 2024 choice if you love your horror served with a side of humor.

“Devi 2 brings spooky laughs that are sure to haunt—and entertain—long after the credits roll.”

ZEE5 Global: Your Halloween 2024 Streaming Destination

ZEE5 Global’s Halloween 2024 lineup brings an impressive collection of South Asian horror, thrillers, and supernatural tales that cater to all tastes. With Kakuda, U Turn, Demonte Colony 2, and Devi 2, the streaming platform makes it easy to celebrate Halloween 2024 with thrills from around the world.

From haunted mansions to cursed villages, these titles offer a spine-tingling exploration of the unknown. You get to enjoy all from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re gathering friends for a horror movie marathon or planning a solo night of scares, ZEE5 Global’s Halloween 2024 collection will make sure your night is as spooky as it is fun.