Milly Alcock to Take on Supergirl in James Gunn’s DC Universe

Get ready to witness a new hero soar as Milly Alcock steps into the shoes of Supergirl in James Gunn’s DC universe. With House of the Dragon under her belt, Alcock is set to bring Kara Zor-El to life, adding her unique flair to the iconic character.

In a whirlwind of auditions, Milly Alcock emerges victorious, clinching the role of Supergirl after impressing DC Studios bigwigs James Gunn and Peter Safran. With her star on the rise, Alcock’s journey into the superhero realm promises excitement and fresh perspectives. Gunn and Safran promise a Supergirl unlike any seen before, a stark departure from the traditional portrayal. Brace yourselves for a deeper exploration of Kara Zor-El’s origins and struggles, setting her apart from her famous cousin, Superman. From the pages of Action Comics to the silver screen, Supergirl’s legacy is as storied as it is iconic. With Alcock’s casting, the character evolves yet again, marking a new chapter in the superhero saga.

Supergirl’s DCU Future:

As Supergirl takes flight, speculation buzzes about her potential appearances in other DC projects. Will she join forces with Superman in Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, or chart her own course in another superhero spectacle? The possibilities are as boundless as the skies she navigates. With Milly Alcock donning the cape, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow promises a thrilling journey into the heart of heroism. As the DC universe expands, we eagerly anticipate Alcock’s transformation into the fearless defender of truth and justice. Stay tuned for updates as Supergirl prepares to grace the silver screen with her superhuman presence.

About Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock, the Australian sensation known for her captivating portrayal of young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, takes flight as Supergirl in James Gunn’s DC universe. With accolades including a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for her dramatic prowess, Alcock brings a dynamic energy to her roles. From her comedic brilliance in Upright to her compelling performances in Reckoning and The Gloaming, Alcock’s versatility knows no bounds. As she dons the cape of Kara Zor-El, audiences can expect a fresh take on the iconic character, blending strength, vulnerability, and a dash of Aussie charm. From the streets of Sydney to the soaring heights of superhero stardom, Alcock continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her undeniable talent and magnetic presence.