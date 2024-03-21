DCU’s Brand New Live Action In Works

Millennials would be lying if they said that Teen Titans weren’t a part of their childhood. Well, DC is bringing this 90’s dream very much to life with a live-action remake. Here’s everything that has surfaced. Teen Titans have been around since the 1960s as the trusted sidekicks of many prominent DC superheroes. The lineup consists of several teenage kids with extraordinary powers.

Teen Titans Franchise – A Refresh

The Teen Titans empire first came to light in DC comics, specifically in The Brave and the Bold #54, in 1964, making it their debut year. Robin, a.k.a. Dick Grayson is penned as the “leader” of the group, who also worked closely with Batman, as his partner-in-justice.

Fast forward to 1980, the dawn of the team followed by New Teen Titans comics by Marv Wolfman. This is probably the version people remember the most.

In 2003, Kids’ WB/Cartoon Network adapted the comics into the infamous 5-season-long animated series. The leader of the group was Robin. Alongside were his allies, namely Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg. Even though there were temporary additions to the Titan team as the seasons progressed, like Terra joining the squad and turning against them later on, the core remained pretty much the same.

They were also up against many villains, the titular one being Slade, a menacing, masked-faced character, who also brainwashed Terra to fight against the Titans.

The 2003-2006 series followed up with a movie called Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006). There were also more additions to the animated series, like the comedic series Teen Titans Go! (2013-present) as well as a theatrical film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018). Now, DC Studios, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, are adding Teen Titans live-action feature to the superhero lineup.

Ana Nogueira – Behind the Script

Ana Nogueira will lead the live-action feature by wording the story. Ana Nogueira is a playwright, who’s famously known for writing the ongoing story of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is rumored to be released after the release of the Superman reboot on 11th July 2025.

Best known for her role of Penny Ares in The Vampire Diaries (2016) and Sarah in Sarah + Dee (2018), Ana Nogueira has a way with words and DC Studios is confident that she will bring forth a script that’ll impress.

Expectations & Excitement

Still, in the development phase, there’s no plot, production news, casting, or even a release date for the project. However, that hasn’t stopped netizens from cherry-picking their favorite actors/actresses for the roles. From rooting for Jenna Ortega to play the goth heroine, Raven, to Halle Bailey being a perfect fit for Starfire, fans are going crazy with excitement. The details of the upcoming feature are a mystery.

To say that fans are jumping off the walls for more news on the upcoming Teen Titans feature would be an understatement. Let’s see what the future brings regarding this feature’s release updates.