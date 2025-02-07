News Chat
Another Simple Favor to Open 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival

February 7, 2025
The highly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor has an official title—Another Simple Favor—and will make its world premiere as the opening night film at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 7 at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Directed by Paul Feig, who also helmed the original 2018 comedic thriller, the film will debut globally on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

Murder, Mystery, and More in Capri

Another Simple Favor reunites Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, respectively. This time, the duo heads to the picturesque island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. But as the logline teases, the glamorous affair quickly spirals into chaos, with “murder and betrayal” RSVP’ing for the event.

The sequel features returning cast members Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin, alongside new additions Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.

(Pictured Left to Right: Bashir Salahuddin, Alex Newell)

A Special Homecoming for Paul Feig at SXSW

Director Paul Feig expressed his excitement about returning to SXSW, where his previous hits Bridesmaids and Spy had memorable premieres:

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films, but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. Watching our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check off on March 7.”

SXSW’s Vice President of Film & TV, Claudette Godfrey, also shared her enthusiasm:

“When we saw this film last fall, we instantly knew it had to open SXSW. Paul Feig’s films capture exactly what makes our festival special—wildly entertaining projects that push boundaries.”

The Creative Team Behind the Chaos

Another Simple Favor is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, based on characters created by Darcey Bell. Feig produces the film alongside Laura Fischer via Feigco Entertainment, with executive producers Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini. The film is produced by Lionsgate and will stream globally on Prime Video.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, praised the film’s blend of mystery and wit:

“Paul Feig has once again delivered the perfect mix of mystery, wit, and unexpected twists. We couldn’t be more excited to share the next chapter of this saga with the SXSW audience and Prime Video customers worldwide.”

