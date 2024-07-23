Deadpool & Wolverine Review: A Bloody, Action-Packed Marvel Adventure

“Deadpool & Wolverine” heralds Deadpool’s eagerly anticipated inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with the unexpected, jaw-dropping addition of Wolverine. Finally, fans get their wish to see Deadpool and Wolverine unite on screen in a film that remains true to Deadpool’s irreverent spirit and opens doors to exciting new stories within the expansive MCU landscape.

Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer:

The Good:

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman worked perfectly. Their chemistry was outstanding. Both actors gave excellent performances in the characters they know all too well. I appreciated that Jackman maintained his character’s gruff and stern composure and allowed Reynolds to be the comic relief expected from Deadpool. There was also an emotional element to the story, which both actors were able to really dial in during the more dramatic moments in the story. You really felt bad when Wolverine verbally digs into Deadpool. You also connect with Wolverine’s pain when you learn more of his backstory. All of that was elevated thanks to both actors’ performances.

Deadpool And Wolverine Looks Great

Another highlight is the action. From the opening scene, the tone is set for how bloody and gruesome the film will be. The fight scenes are some of the best in the MCU, thanks to excellent choreography. The opening fight and the car battle are standout moments. The action is graphic and aggressive, true to what we’ve come to expect from Deadpool.

The cinematography is solid, enhancing the viewing experience with unique camera shots. Director Shawn Levy captures memorable scenes, including well-timed slow-motion moments and a 2D, side-scrolling shot reminiscent of Daredevil’s hallway fight scene.

As many would expect, Deadpool and Wolverine delivered a plethora of cameos. The guest appearances were fun and satisfying every time they came on screen. The cameos accomplished the difficult tasks of appeasing fan service while not compromising the story. It’s important to note that these cameos will land ten times more effectively the less the audience knows about them from spoilery trailers or internet rumor leakers. Without going into spoiler territory, my favorite cameos were the deep-cut characters from the comics and the more “comic-accurate” portrayals of some characters. To be honest, I even screamed for joy for a certain cameo.

Laughing From Beginning To End

Last but not least, the best thing going for Deadpool and Wolverine is the comedy. Thankfully, the humor was right in line with the previous Deadpool films. Thanks to Deadpool being able to break the fourth wall, the off-the-cuff jokes about real-life situations were really funny too. The most entertaining jokes were all the ones that poked fun at Marvel Studios itself. The self-awareness of the multiverse saga, Phase 4, and so much more felt refreshing when they were made at Marvel’s expense.

The Bad:

One of the main weaknesses of Deadpool and Wolverine is the writing of some characters. Cassandra Nova came off as one-dimensional. Despite being a terrifying villain, her character could’ve used more backstory. She felt like a shoe-horned villain with little to no real connection to Deadpool.

Mr. Paradox is another character poorly served by the writing. His motivations are not compelling, and his character seems cartoonish at times. Matthew Macfadyen‘s performance doesn’t help, especially when he engages in comedic moments. His best scenes are when he plays “the straight man” opposite Deadpool. There were moments when his character was written to be funny, and I thought it disrupted the chemistry and flow.

Unnecessary Spoilers

Finally, while this isn’t a major flaw of the film, the marketing of the film did have a bit of a negative impact. There’s a character that was advertised in the movie that took away some of the impact of their appearance. The film set up audiences in a way that made this character’s arrival feel like a real surprise. However, if you were one of the audience members who saw the final trailer from Marvel, or the numerous thumbnail images from news outlets about this character, then that’s just one more surprise taken away from your movie-going experience.

The Verdict:

Deadpool and Wolverine was a bloody, action-packed, cameo-fest all wrapped up in a heartwarming love letter to Marvel fans. All of the fun comic references, Easter eggs, and cameos make this sequel the most Marvely MCU film since Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was a great sendoff to the Fox universe and more importantly, it’s probably the best Deadpool sequel. I cannot express enough how gratifying it was to see Marvel recognize and acknowledge, even through its characters, that they know they’ve fallen short with their recent films. Deadpool and Wolverine gives me a spark of hope that the MCU isn’t dying and is fully capable of capturing the magic audiences have grown to love over the past decade.

Final Thoughts

As for saving the MCU, that depends on your definition. If it means breaking the trend of disappointing movies with a good film, then yes, this film gives the MCU a great adrenaline shot. If it means bringing a clearer sense of direction for the MCU, then no, this movie didn’t accomplish that. Either way, this was a very good Deadpool sequel. It felt more like a standalone film than a sort of pre-Avengers setup. Keep your expectations in check. There’s plenty of rewatch value and laughs. There’s only one post-credit scene, which is a joke from earlier in the movie. Be sure to check out Deadpool and Wolverine in theaters.

Director: Shawn Levy

Writer(s): Shawn Levy, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen

