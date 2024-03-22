Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos’s New Film: Here’s What We Know

Get ready for another dose of Lanthimos weirdness with a sprinkle of Emma Stone charm! Hot off the heels of their Oscar success with “Poor Things,” the dynamic duo of director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone are teaming up for a brand new project titled “Kinds of Kindness.”

A Trip Down Collaboration Lane

Just a few short days after the success of Poor Things at the Oscars, with 11 nominations and 4 wins, the actor-director duo Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are back at it again with a brand new feature. The upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness, is said to be the pair’s 5th overall collaboration, including hit and critically acclaimed features The Favorite (2018) and Poor Things (2023). They’ve also worked together on the 2022 short film, Bleat.

If that wasn’t enough, talks about a potential 6th collaboration are underway too. Lanthimos wishes to remake the South Korean comedy film, Save the Green Planet (2003), with Stone in a supporting role.

An Ensemble Cast

Kinds of Kindness will be starring Emma Stone, who has won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, recently for Poor Things’ Bella Baxter and her first one for La La Land’s (2016) Mia Dolan.

Poor Things co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, along with Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer will share the screen with Stone. Joe Alwyn, The Favorite co-star, will also be a part of this dream cast.

What is the Movie About?

The plot of Kinds of Kindness is still under wraps. However, during an interview with the Guardian in December 2023, the Greek mastermind gave a teaser as to what the film could be about.

The story was authored by Efthimis Filippou, who has worked with Lanthimos in The Lobster (2015) and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017). Its filming began in 2022 in New Orleans.

Previously titled And, Kinds of Kindness is an anthology film, consisting of 3 different stories. Currently in the editing phase, Kinds of Kindness is a contemporary film. Each actor will play a different role in each story. Moreover, Searchlight Pictures, the main distributor of the film, announced that Kinds of Kindness would be a contemporary, sci-fi anthology film.

Yorgos Lanthimos is notorious for keeping things hush-hush, all the while throwing the most complex and quirky hint bombs. We’ll just have to wait and see how eccentric and unique the feature will be.

Release Date – Perfect Timing?

Kinds of Kindness will be released on 21st June 2024. Produced by Andrew Lowe and Kasia Malipan, Kinds of Kindness is rumored to be going to Cannes.

This makes it Lanthimos’s 2nd contemporary film to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, after The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017). Previously, Lanthimos’s films The Favorite (2018) and Poor Things (2023) made it to respective Venice Film Festivals.

Overall, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have indeed formed a successful working relationship in the box office realm. We are excited to see what they will dish up together in the future.