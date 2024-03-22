Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Returns To Theaters

Lucasfilm is gearing up for a galactic celebration as it marks the 25th anniversary of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” with a grand return to theaters. Fans can secure their seats now for in-theater screenings commencing on May 3, just a day before the iconic Star Wars Day on May 4.

Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Star Wars: The Acolyte”

In addition to the revival of “The Phantom Menace” on the big screen, attendees will be treated to an exclusive preview of “Star Wars: The Acolyte.” This highly anticipated original series, slated to debut on Disney+ on June 4, delves into the Star Wars universe approximately 100 years before the events of “The Phantom Menace.”

Premium Marathon Event on Star Wars Day

May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day, promises an extra special treat for fans. In celebration of the film’s anniversary and the beloved fan holiday, audiences can indulge in a premium marathon event featuring all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga in theaters. For more details and ticket information, visit Fandango.

Exciting Announcement: Star Wars Celebration 2025

In related news, Star Wars Celebration, the ultimate fan extravaganza, is set to take place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, from April 18-20, 2025. Tickets for this epic event will be available for purchase starting Thursday, May 2, at 7:00 P.M. EDT (US Time) / Friday, May 3, at 8:00 A.M. JST (Japan Time). To mark the occasion, Lucasfilm unveiled special key art crafted in the traditional Japanese black-ink painting style known as sumi-e.

Star Wars Celebration promises three days packed with major announcements, immersive exhibits, interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise, celebrity appearances, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, cosplay, and more, all dedicated to the beloved Star Wars saga.

For further details and updates, visit Star Wars Celebration