Benjamin Walker and Robert Aramayo: Navigating Middle-Earth’s Legacy

When I sat down with The Rings of Power stars Benjamin Walker and Robert Aramayo, it was clear that these two have more than just a deep connection to their iconic characters, Gil-galad and Elrond. They understand the weight of Tolkien’s world—its sprawling lore, intricate relationships, and the complexity that comes with portraying legends in the making. And let me tell you, we had a conversation as epic as Middle-earth itself.

Crafting Elrond: Paying Homage to Hugo Weaving

When you take on a role like Elrond, you’ve got big shoes to fill—huge. Robert Aramayo, who plays the younger version of Elrond, discussed the challenge of balancing continuity with Hugo Weaving’s portrayal while making the character his own. “I’ve always approached it with a light touch. What we see in the Peter Jackson films is Elrond fully realized in the Third Age, but now we’re exploring his journey. There’s so much rich history in the Second Age to draw from.” Aramayo dived deep into Tolkien’s text, reading up on the First and Second Ages, and drawing inspiration from The Silmarillion and the appendices of The Lord of the Rings.

While Aramayo acknowledges the responsibility of maintaining Elrond’s continuity, he’s also excited to show how the young elf grows into the legendary figure we know. He shared, “It’s all about planting seeds of what’s to come—Rivendell and everything else we know Elrond will become.”

Gil-galad’s Diplomatic Might

Then we turned to Benjamin Walker, who portrays Gil-galad, the High King of the Elves. A character known more for his political cunning than swinging a sword, Walker portrays the Elven King during a relative time of peace. But don’t let the diplomacy fool you—Gil-galad is ready for war, and Walker hints at the coming shift in his character. “We’re building to something big with Gil-galad. He starts as a figure of peace and diplomacy, but you’ll see him slowly transform into the warrior king he’s destined to be. And when the gloves come off, you’ll see the glimmer in his eye that says, ‘Finally, I get to shake things up.’”

It’s clear Walker loves the duality of his character, a leader who longs for action, but must bide his time in political maneuvering. “Gil-galad’s had centuries to perfect the art of patience, but trust me—he’s ready to throw down when the time comes.”

Mentor & Protégé: The Dynamic Between Gil-galad and Elrond

The mentor-student dynamic between Elrond and Gil-galad is one of the most nuanced in the series. When I asked both actors how they crafted this relationship behind the scenes, they emphasized how subtle the mentorship is. “There’s a lot that Gil-galad teaches Elrond without saying it directly,” Walker explained. “It’s less about grand gestures and more about those quiet moments where Elrond learns by example.”

Aramayo chimed in, explaining how Gil-galad’s lessons shape Elrond’s future leadership. “I think there’s complexity in how Elrond views Gil-galad. He trusts him, but there’s also a bit of tension, especially as Elrond starts to question some of the decisions being made.”

The Weight of Legacy

Both actors understand the gravity of their roles in this sprawling saga. Walker emphasized that Gil-galad isn’t just a king; he’s a symbol for peace in Middle-earth, yet also someone capable of wielding immense power. Aramayo, meanwhile, is playing a character we know will be pivotal in future events, including the formation of the Council of Elrond.

As Walker pointed out, “The Rings of Power shows us the roots of so many things we’ve seen in Middle-earth. It’s not just about action; it’s about the relationships and decisions that will shape everything to come.” This show allows us to see the groundwork laid for epic conflicts like the War of the Last Alliance and the eventual rise of Sauron.

Final Thoughts

Interviewing Benjamin Walker and Robert Aramayo gave me a fresh perspective on how actors navigate iconic roles while leaving their own mark on The Rings of Power. Whether it’s Aramayo’s youthful yet calculating Elrond or Walker’s regal but restless Gil-galad, both actors are shaping characters that will leave a lasting impact on Tolkien’s universe. If you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings or The Rings of Power, you’ll want to keep an eye on these two as they continue to bring new depth to these legendary characters.