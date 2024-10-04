GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE! – Chicago – Advance Screening

Would you like to see Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue! starring Bill Nighy, Susan Sarandon, Alicia Silverstone, Brooke Shields, and more? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.
How To Enter the Giveaway:
Screener Details
Downtown Chicago
Saturday, October 12th 2024
11:00AM
About Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue!:
Gracie and Pedro are family pets with nothing in common. Gracie is a snobby, purebred pooch who considers herself “Best in Show”, while Pedro is a brazen, rescue cat, preferring his dinner fresh from the trash. After the family undertakes a big move, Gracie and Pedro’s brawling destroys the airport baggage carousel, leaving the pets lost and stranded without their collars in a frightening and unknown world. What lies between the pets and reunification with their family is a daunting quest, packed with colorful characters and perilous adventures that forces Gracie and Pedro to accept what they have in common — they won’t quit on family. Meanwhile, Sophie and Gavin, the family kids, are not giving up on them either, posting a song about their lost pets which just happens to go viral. This raucous family film will be a reminder that friendship is not only life’s greatest reward, but also its most awesome adventure!.
Director:Kevin Donovan, Gottfried Roodt
Writer(s): Jaisa C. Bishop, Bruce A. Taylor, Kelly Peters
Stars: Bill Nighy, Susan Sarandon, Alicia Silverstone, Brooke Shields, Danny Trejo
Gracie & Pedro: Pets to the Rescue! comes to theaters on October 18, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!