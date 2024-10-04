GRACIE & PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE! – Chicago – Advance Screening

Gracie and Pedro are family pets with nothing in common. Gracie is a snobby, purebred pooch who considers herself “Best in Show”, while Pedro is a brazen, rescue cat, preferring his dinner fresh from the trash. After the family undertakes a big move, Gracie and Pedro’s brawling destroys the airport baggage carousel, leaving the pets lost and stranded without their collars in a frightening and unknown world. What lies between the pets and reunification with their family is a daunting quest, packed with colorful characters and perilous adventures that forces Gracie and Pedro to accept what they have in common — they won’t quit on family. Meanwhile, Sophie and Gavin, the family kids, are not giving up on them either, posting a song about their lost pets which just happens to go viral. This raucous family film will be a reminder that friendship is not only life’s greatest reward, but also its most awesome adventure!.