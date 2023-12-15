Eman’s Top 10 Movies of 2023

2023 was a year full of hits and misses in the film industry. To end the year in a full circle, I’m sharing my Top 10 Movies of 2023 that kept me on the edge of my seat, gave me some happy tears, and most importantly, unforgettable cinematic experiences.

1. Killers of the Flower Moon

Honestly, I had my doubts before I watched this movie. When something’s so ridiculously hyped, the stakes of feeling displeasure due to failed expectations are pretty high. But Killers of the Flower Moon did not disappoint! Aside from the glaring obvious star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, The Killers of the Flower Moon is more than just a hyped-up feature. The murder of the Osage civilization over oil, greed for money, and superiority is beautifully presented by Martin Scorsese and it’s why this epic drama is part of this list. Leonardo was as compelling as he is but for me, it was Lily who added another layer of emotion into the film and stole the show this time.

2. Oppenheimer

Another anticipated film of this year, however, I didn’t have any doubts about this one. The gripping biopic “The Father of the Atomic Bomb” is the perfect symbolization of the cunning human mind and how power can give people a high like nothing else. Cillian Murphy, who plays the protagonist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, flawlessly mirrored the chaos, depression, and aftershocks of inventing a lethal weapon, meant to “save the world”. The rest of the cast also seemed very impressive. We all know once Robert Downey Jr. enters a room, it’s his room then. And you could tell that from this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. I’m so looking forward to his nomination in the next award season because that would be so well-deserved.

3. Saltburn

Saltburn is a doozy and it’s sure a confusing one, but that’s exactly what makes this black comedy so eccentric. Emerald Fennell, who also directed Promising Young Woman, is back with another mind-twister, that’s a perfect way to end the year in awe. Personally, dark aesthetics are always a yes for me. More than anything, the vibe is there which most of the time is the backbone of a story and Saltburn gets full marks in that category.

4. Past Lives

Ugh, I can talk about this movie all day. Such a delicately and sensitively directed piece of art. I can’t remember a single second of boredom. The storyline is so soothing, yet it leaves you with something indelible that wasn’t there before, that is both relaxing and poignant.

Nope, this isn’t a time-traveling romance, which makes it all the more raw, heartfelt, and the best romance drama of 2023. Past Lives is a beautiful depiction of two people, who were once childhood soul mates, now living different lives and teetering over the thin line between friendship and something more.

5. Priscilla

2023 was the year of biopics and Priscilla was just another opulent addition. It is about the complicated, substance-abuse-filled, mental roller-coaster of a romance between Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny did justice to their respective roles. I was all about Cailey’s admirable grace and how she portrayed Priscilla, bringing her true essence to life.

6. All of Us Strangers

All of Us Strangers encompasses all of the feelings. From a blooming relationship between two men, the main lead, Adam, meeting his dead parents of 30 years and navigating through his grim and depressed life into something happy is heartwarming, to say the least. It gives you joy from unexpected moments. The directorial skills are at their finest. It can just be described as something where the makers knew what they were doing with this project and it shows.

7. Barbie

Barbie would be pulling on her perfect blonde hair if she found out what humans have to deal with in a day-to-day routine. The movie sets a beautiful parallel between forged fantasy and brutal reality, coupled with not-so-talked-about elements like male patriarchy, women empowerment, and sexuality. Everyone seems to have different reasons why they loved this movie. For me, it was the attention to detail and the ultimate precision it was made with. Greta did not miss any reference. One could feel how she took the creative liberty and displayed her archival Barbie tour by bringing out discontinued dolls. Also, the meticulously created wardrobe is something I will stay for.

8. Fair Play

Fair Play takes girl-boss to a whole new level, mixed with an ounce of jealousy, love, workplace hierarchy, and all of the good stuff. The film has appeal and Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich possess the charisma to leave the watchers hooked. Phoebe was exceptional in the movie as we witnessed her going from a timid nice woman to an empowered woman with all the feminine rage bottled up only to blast at last. Alden, on the other hand, played a difficult character. Fragile male ego and toxic masculinity are my all-time favorite themes, so now you know why this movie is on the list.

9. May December

A film so riveting that it drew people like me who are not a big fan of this trope. May December is one of Todd Haynes’ greatest stories of all time. Shining light on the topic of grooming, May December will surely be remembered as an epic age-gap film of 2023.

10. Poor Things

Starring Emma Stone in the eccentric fantasy, Poor Things is the story of a woman who wants to be her truest self, find and give love to people who deserve it, and seek awareness of the modern world. The progression of the wisdom of Bella (Emma Stone) as each minute passes is refreshing and it shines a light on the fact that the right people won’t try to control or change you, rather there’s always improvement and personal growth. Also, I see an Academy Award somewhere in the future because needless to say Emma Stone was at her finest.

These movies are surely going down in the history of filmmaking as stunning masterpieces. Politically, this year was messed up in the worst way, but it was a great year for cinema’s revival and that’s what truly matters doesn’t it?

