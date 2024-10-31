Agatha All Along Review: A Bewitching Journey Through the MCU

Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along takes fans back to Westview, New Jersey, to follow the sassy yet scarred Agatha Harkness, played by the endlessly captivating Kathryn Hahn. The WandaVision spin-off, directed by showrunner Jac Schaeffer, taps into darker, mystical elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with style and a healthy dose of campy, supernatural flair. Set three years after the events of WandaVision, the series delves deeper into Agatha’s psyche as she faces new allies, old foes, and the trials of the legendary Witches’ Road.

Premise:

After the finale of WandaVision left her spellbound in Westview, Agatha finds herself unexpectedly freed with the help of “Teen” (played by Joe Locke). This mysterious, goth-inflected teen dreams of traveling the Witches’ Road and, to Agatha’s dismay, knows more about witchcraft than any ordinary fanboy.

Core themes:

The heart of Agatha All Along lies in Agatha’s relationships—both with her new coven and with the emotional scars from her past. Her struggles with vulnerability in a coven setup are particularly compelling, especially given that she’s spent centuries as a solitary figure, evoking sympathy even in her sassiest, most sarcastic moments. The storyline introduces Agatha’s motives in forming the coven as a mix of survival and a need for belonging, creating a layered character arc that keeps viewers invested.

The show explores themes of redemption, loyalty, and acceptance, as Agatha tries to earn back her powers and come to terms with her past mistakes. The inclusion of the Witches’ Road, an MCU take on the archetypal hero’s journey, brings added suspense and mysticism, expanding the MCU’s portrayal of witchcraft and grounding it in rich lore without overwhelming viewers unfamiliar with the comic origins.

Hahn and Plaza are delightful:

Kathryn Hahn shines as Agatha, deftly balancing her sardonic wit with subtle notes of vulnerability, making Agatha both compelling and relatable. Hahn’s portrayal elevates Agatha from a secondary character in WandaVision to a complex anti-heroine, and her chemistry with Joe Locke is undeniable. Locke brings youthful energy and humor as the gothic “Teen,” whose secret identity adds intrigue and emotional stakes. Locke’s performance captures the impulsive nature of a teen discovering their identity, while also balancing the maturity of a soul who has experienced loss and trauma.

Aubrey Plaza’s portrayal of Rio Vidal is a standout. Reuniting with her former lover, Agatha, adds layers to the story. She really brings a ton of tension and emotional depth. Plaza brings her usual dark humor and mysterious edge, creating a fascinating dynamic that keeps viewers guessing about her intentions. Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old divination expert, adds a touch of eccentric wisdom to the coven. Her nonlinear perception of time and experience with magic offer unique perspectives and mystical insights, grounding the show’s supernatural elements.

Supporting cast:

Supporting characters, including Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon Davis and Sasheer Zamata’s Jen Kale, bring levity and variety to Agatha’s new coven. Sharon, still grappling with being perceived as “Mrs. Hart” from WandaVision, serves as a humorous but endearing character who begrudgingly adopts her new identity as a “green witch,” while Zamata’s portrayal of Jen provides a sense of practicality, especially as the potions expert.

Schaeffer shines as director and showrunner:

Showrunner and lead director Jac Schaeffer, known for her work on WandaVision, brings her knack for character-driven storytelling to Agatha All Along. Schaeffer’s direction offers a compelling blend of dark fantasy with vibrant humor and relatability. The pacing occasionally lags in the middle episodes as the coven assembles and faces introductory trials, which may be a drawback for those expecting more consistent action. However, Schaeffer uses this time to delve into character development, giving the show emotional weight that strengthens the climactic episodes.

Schaeffer’s skill lies in balancing the series’ tonal shifts—from dark and brooding to campy and humorous—without veering into cliché. This tonal balance enriches Agatha’s arc, showcasing the contrast between her dark nature and her newfound desire for connection.

Darkly beautiful visuals:

The series’ visuals are hauntingly beautiful, with the Witches’ Road rendered as an eerie, shifting landscape that reflects Agatha’s internal struggles. Dark forests, mystical symbols, and other gothic elements are rendered with a cinematic quality that immerses viewers in Agatha’s world, setting it apart from other MCU entries. The production design team deserves praise for incorporating magical elements into the characters’ wardrobe and coven artifacts, adding authenticity to the witchcraft lore that underscores Agatha’s journey.

The series’ color palette leans heavily into dark purples, blacks, and greens, emphasizing the mystical and otherworldly. The design choices feel cohesive, enhancing the narrative’s darker elements and Agatha’s connection to traditional witchcraft. Practical effects blend with CGI to create spells and magical phenomena that feel grounded and believable, lending the series an organic charm that’s refreshing in a CGI-heavy genre.

Leans into horror:

As the 11th series in the MCU, Agatha All Along marks a stylistic shift toward supernatural and mystical elements, broadening the franchise’s narrative landscape. By focusing on Agatha—a character not traditionally viewed as heroic—the series allows Marvel to explore gray moral territory. The show’s reception will likely be split; fans of WandaVision and darker MCU narratives may appreciate this introspective, witchcraft-heavy story, while others may find the series’ pacing and darker tone a departure from the MCU’s typical fare.

Overall:

For Marvel fans, this series enriches the backstory of characters and introduces new ones that could later have larger implications within the MCU. The introduction of the Witches’ Road suggests possibilities for future storylines tied to the mystical side of Marvel, potentially influencing future series or films.

Agatha All Along is a bold, intriguing addition to the MCU, blending gothic horror with character-driven drama to create a unique entry that showcases Agatha Harkness in all her complexity. While the series isn’t without its slow moments, its richly developed characters, engaging visuals, and exploration of witchcraft lore make it a compelling watch. Kathryn Hahn’s performance, coupled with Jac Schaeffer’s direction, transforms Agatha into a relatable anti-heroine, capable of carrying her own story.

Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 6/10 6/10

Watchability - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Rewatchability - 6.5/10 6.5/10 Overall 7.4/10 7.4/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)