Carved Review: A Failed Attempt At Halloween Horror

In Carved, director Justin Harding attempts to deliver a horror-comedy experience that blends Halloween spookiness with a historical twist. The film centers on a group of survivors trapped in a vintage reenactment village where, on Halloween night, a sentient, vengeful pumpkin terrorizes them. While the concept seems promising, Harding’s execution—along with the uneven tone and underdeveloped characters—limits Carved’s potential, ultimately leaving it as a forgettable entry in the horror genre.

Premise:

The premise of Carved suggests a clever blend of folklore-inspired horror and dark humor. The setting in a historical reenactment village on Halloween is atmospheric, filled with fog-draped streets, eerie candlelit corners, and a sense of isolation that could’ve lent itself well to an eerie experience. The vengeful pumpkin antagonist initially provides a unique take on Halloween horror that could have allowed the film to embrace a mix of scares and absurdity.

Unfortunately, despite its novelty, Carved struggles to keep viewers invested. The sentient pumpkin—while visually unsettling at first—lacks the menace or staying power needed to carry the plot, turning from frightening to almost comical in a way that doesn’t appear entirely intentional. The setup teases an ominous threat, but much of the narrative instead relies on formulaic jump scares and predictable character decisions that dilute any real sense of danger.

Pacing and writing issues:

One of Carved’s most significant issues is its inability to balance horror and humor effectively. It wavers uncomfortably between attempting to be a tongue-in-cheek horror comedy and a genuine fright fest, resulting in a disjointed tone that keeps viewers at a distance. Some moments seem poised to lean into the campy aspects of the narrative, especially with a living pumpkin as the central villain. However, the film then veers into more serious horror territory, disrupting any consistency in the atmosphere.

The pacing exacerbates this issue further. After an initially engaging setup, the film drags as the characters spend too much time moving from one darkened corner of the village to another without any real purpose or tension-building. The narrative feels padded as if it’s stalling for time rather than pushing forward with momentum, leaving the audience waiting for something truly terrifying or hilarious to happen—but it never quite delivers.

Weak characters:

Though the ensemble cast features some capable actors, Carved’s script fails to give them enough material to work with, resulting in shallow, stereotypical characters. Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Kira, a seemingly capable and determined protagonist, but her character arc is frustratingly linear. She exhibits bravery, but her motivations are thinly developed, making it hard to truly root for her. Lee does her best to bring a sense of agency to Kira, but the lack of depth in the script hampers her efforts.

Corey Fogelmanis as Cody serves as a quasi-love interest and voice of reason, yet his character falls flat, acting mainly as a sidekick rather than a compelling figure in his own right. Carla Jimenez’s Barb, meanwhile, injects occasional humor, but her role as the comic relief doesn’t go far enough to offset the film’s uneven tone. Elvis Nolasco as AJ and Jonah Lees as Shane round out the group, but neither character is fleshed out beyond one-dimensional traits. These characters mainly serve as fodder for the pumpkin antagonist, which diminishes the emotional stakes of the story.

Visually dull:

In horror, a film’s atmosphere and visual presentation can greatly impact its success, especially with a supernatural or folklore-based antagonist. While Carved shows some creativity in set design, the special effects fail to bring the vengeful pumpkin to life in a convincingly terrifying way. The pumpkin itself is rendered with a mix of practical effects and CGI that ends up looking more cheesy than fearsome. Its movements feel stilted and cartoonish, undercutting any attempts at genuine scares.

The setting, a Halloween-themed historical village, has potential but isn’t fully utilized. Rather than capturing the immersive, spine-tingling ambiance of a cursed locale, the scenes often feel sparse and under-lit. While dim lighting can work wonders in horror, here it often obscures rather than enhances the setting, leaving the viewer squinting rather than nervously on edge.

Plenty of missed opportunities:

Carved attempts to explore themes of unity and survival, as the characters must set aside their differences to combat a common enemy. However, the film never takes the time to fully develop these themes, opting instead to focus on cheap thrills and recycled horror tropes. Had Harding delved deeper into the group dynamics and backstories, the idea of banding together to survive against an otherworldly foe might have had a stronger impact. Instead, the characters’ alliances feel situational rather than organic, which detracts from the sense of camaraderie that could have lent more weight to the plot.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment in Carved lies in its missed opportunities. The concept of a sentient pumpkin terrorizing a group in a historical reenactment village screams for a more clever, self-aware approach. Instead, the film clings too closely to conventional horror tropes, never fully embracing the absurdity that could have set it apart from similar films. With sharper dialogue and more inventive scares, Carved could have leaned into its bizarre premise to create a memorable horror-comedy.

Overall:

Ultimately, Carved doesn’t live up to its intriguing premise, faltering under a lack of focus and uneven execution. While the idea of a haunted pumpkin wreaking havoc on Halloween night has potential, Harding’s film lacks the wit, tension, and cohesion necessary to pull it off. The characters feel like placeholders, the scares are predictable, and the humor—when it appears—feels out of place.

The cast tries to make the most of the material, and there are fleeting moments when Carved hints at what could have been: a quirky, self-aware Halloween horror romp. But with its inconsistent tone, thin characterization, and lackluster effects, it’s a film that fails to leave a lasting impression. Carved is, at best, a mildly amusing watch for those looking for low-stakes horror. However, for fans hoping for a new Halloween classic, it’s likely to disappoint.

Acting - 6/10 6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 4/10 4/10

Plot/Screenplay - 5/10 5/10

Setting/Theme - 4/10 4/10

Watchability - 5/10 5/10

Rewatchability - 2/10 2/10 Overall 4.3/10 4.3/10