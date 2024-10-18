Anupam Kher Talks The Signature: A Heartfelt Journey

I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with none other than Anupam Kher, the man who’s done more films than I’ve had hot dinners—540 and counting! For his latest film The Signature, streaming on ZEE5 Global, Kher brings us another powerful performance, one that has touched audiences deeply. If you’re expecting a lighthearted chat, well, buckle up—because this interview took some poignant turns, and Kher delivered pearls of wisdom that would make even Robin Williams pause.

The Signature: A Film That Hits Close to Home

If you’ve ever seen Kher in action, you know the man can do it all. Comedy, drama, you name it. But The Signature? It’s in a league of its own. Kher plays a husband navigating the emotional labyrinth of losing his wife and dealing with the haunting decision of whether to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order. I asked him how he prepared for such a gut-wrenching role, and his response? Classic Kher.

“I don’t take myself seriously,” Kher remarked, grinning. “I don’t think about how I’ve done 540 films. I just wake up each day and think, ‘Wow, today’s another beautiful day.’” The humility in his answer almost throws you off, considering the depth of his performances.

Crafting Characters That Resonate

One of the burning questions I had for Kher was about his versatility. From playing comical characters to deeply emotional roles like in The Signature, how does he switch gears so seamlessly? His answer was simple but profound: “I try not to fear failure,” Kher said. “My father used to say that failure is an event, never a person. When you stop fearing failure, the world is yours.”

It’s clear that Kher’s approach to acting, especially in The Signature, is rooted in this philosophy. And trust me, when you watch him navigate his character’s emotional journey, you can see that this is more than just another role—it’s a testament to his enduring talent.

On Bollywood and Hollywood: Kher’s Unique Perspective

Anupam Kher has been fortunate to work in both Bollywood and Hollywood. When I asked him about the difference between the two industries, he gave a response that was both thoughtful and amusing. “Hollywood does a lot of pre-production work,” he joked, “but out of my 540 films, 500 didn’t even have a script!” Yet, he acknowledged that Bollywood is catching up, especially with the rise of OTT platforms like ZEE5 Global.

Kher credits streaming services for expanding storytelling possibilities. “With OTT, there’s no box-office pressure, and that freedom lets us tell stories the way we want to,” he said. So, if you’re wondering why The Signature tugs at your heartstrings without ever feeling forced, that’s why. Kher, alongside the film’s director, had the creative freedom to make the story as authentic as possible.

A Lesson from The Signature: Time with Loved Ones

The Signature isn’t just a tear-jerker; it’s a wake-up call. The film asks viewers to rethink their relationships, especially with family. Kher made it personal when he shared his own relationship with his mother. “She calls me every day at 8 AM,” he said, chuckling, “and even if I’ve had a late night, I make sure to answer because all she needs is five minutes of conversation.”

This sentiment echoes through The Signature. “The movie reminds us to spend time with our loved ones while they are still with us,” Kher said, his voice tinged with the wisdom of someone who’s lived the experience. It’s a message that hits you hard, especially when you realize how little time we sometimes make for the people who matter the most.

What Fans Can Expect from The Signature

So, why should you watch The Signature on ZEE5 Global? For starters, Kher’s performance is a masterclass in subtlety and emotional depth. The movie tackles universal themes—loss, love, and redemption—that resonate no matter where you are in the world. “Emotions are universal,” Kher reminded me. “That’s why this film will impact audiences from Portugal to Japan. It’s a story that will make you cry, laugh, and reflect.”

The film’s mix of emotional weight and social relevance makes it a must-watch, and if you need one more reason, well, it’s Anupam Kher at his best. “I don’t use artificial tears,” Kher shared with a laugh. “I was crying through the entire movie, but it felt cathartic. Sometimes, sadness is important.”