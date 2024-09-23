Monster Summer – Chicago – Advance Screening

When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.

Mason Thames (The Black Phone and the upcoming live action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon) along with Mel Gibson (The Passion of the Christ, What Women Want) and Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, “The Sopranos”) lead the way to a Monster Summer, directed by David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”).

Written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), Monster Summer also stars Nora Zehetner (“The Right Stuff”), Noah Cottrell (“The Spiderwick Chronicles), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters), Lilah Pate (“Outer Banks”), Julian Lerner (“The Wonder Years”) and Patrick Renna (The Sandlot).

Monster Summer keeps its plot shrouded in mystery, making the tension even more exciting, much like the classic Jaws where the threat remains unseen for much of the film. It’s a throwback to 80s adventure-horror films and explores themes of courage, friendship, and the fears of childhood.