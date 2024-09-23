Contests
monster summer mel gibson

Monster Summer – Chicago – Advance Screening

By
September 23, 2024
3 min read
In Contests

Would you like to see Monster Summer starring Mason Thames, Lorraine Bracco, Mel Gibson and more?  Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

monster summer mel gibson

Monster Summer: (Left to Right) Mason Thames, Noah Cottrell, Julian Lerner, Abby James Witherspoon

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago

Saturday, September 28 2024

1:00PM

About Monster Summer:

When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on a monstrous adventure to save their island.

Mason Thames (The Black Phone and the upcoming live action adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon) along with Mel Gibson (The Passion of the Christ, What Women Want) and Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, “The Sopranos”) lead the way to a Monster Summer, directed by David Henrie (“Wizards of Waverly Place”).

Written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (The Peanuts Movie), Monster Summer also stars Nora Zehetner (“The Right Stuff”), Noah Cottrell (“The Spiderwick Chronicles), Abby James Witherspoon (Secret Headquarters), Lilah Pate (“Outer Banks”), Julian Lerner (“The Wonder Years”) and Patrick Renna (The Sandlot).

Monster Summer keeps its plot shrouded in mystery, making the tension even more exciting, much like the classic Jaws where the threat remains unseen for much of the film. It’s a throwback to 80s adventure-horror films and explores themes of courage, friendship, and the fears of childhood.

Monster Summer Trailer:

monster summer mel gibson

Director: David Henrie
Writer(s): Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz
Stars: Mason Thames, Lorraine Bracco, Mel Gibson
Monster Summer comes to theaters on October 4, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In Contests

Check Also

FROM Season 3 Episode 1 Review: We Are So Back!

Join the Fromily for a breakdown of FROM Season 3, Episode 1, where the monsters strike and new mysteries are uncovered.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog