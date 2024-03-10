10 Best Moments From Oscars 2024

The much-awaited Oscars red carpet finally rolled out on March 11th, 2024, and like every year, it was a blend of unforgettable moments. From heartwarming wins and powerful speeches to unexpected appearances and playful tributes, this year’s ceremony had something for everyone. Whether you’re a die-hard cinephile or simply enjoy the spectacle of award season, the Oscars never disappoint. Let’s dive into the top 10 moments that are sure to be etched in Oscar history, from emotional acceptance speeches to show-stopping musical numbers and surprise celebrity appearances. Here are the top 10 moments that will go down in Oscar History.

1. Emma Stone Celebrates Her Win

Having become fast friends during award season, Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone shared a heartfelt moment, as the former bagged the Oscar for Best Actress for Poor Things. Emma Stone dedicated the win to all fellow nominees and even gave a shout-out to Gladstone during her acceptance speech.

2. A Kentastic Pink Performance

Ryan Gosling’s all-pink I’m Just Ken performance was another highlight of the Oscars evening. Serenading co-stars, dancing and grooving on a pink staircase and the backup dancers’ getup reminded us of Marilyn Monroe’s performance in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953).

3. Jonathan Glazer Stands Up for Humanity

Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest secured the Oscar for Best International Feature and he made Gaza the center of his acceptance speech, shedding light on the ongoing dehumanization.

4. Barbenheimer’s Playful Reprise

Barbenheimer’s Playful Reprise offered a lighthearted interlude during the ceremony. The details remain under wraps, but it included a surprise performance and audience participation, leaving everyone with a smile.

5. Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates 1st Oscar Win

Robert Downey Jr, in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer, thanked his “terrible childhood”, the Academy, and his loving wife, saying “You have loved me back to life”. Now that’s how to honor your support system on the Oscar stage!

6. Billie Eilish was Made to Shine

The sibling duo, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won their second collective Oscar for Barbie’s emotionally charged ballad What Was I Made For? This win makes them the youngest artists to secure two Academy Awards.

7. Who Let the Dog Out?

Amidst no-show rumors and Jimmy Kimmel’s prologue, Messi’s chances of showing up were slim. However, the Anatomy of a Fall star made an appearance shortly after. Looking equal parts adorable and handsome, the black-and-white, four-legged celebrity was sporting a bowtie in a sea of celebrities.

8. Donald Trump in the Spotlight

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the Oscars, didn’t let Donald Trump’s mean post get under his skin. He playfully brushed it off, by addressing Trump rather directly and said “Isn’t it past your jail time” for the review on Truth Social.

9. John Cena Makes a Bare Appearance

John Cena made a rather dramatic appearance when presenting the Best Costume Design award, sporting nothing but an awards card and the sheer mass of muscles on display. He clearly emphasized the importance of costumes.

10. Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s “I Made It” Moment

The first award of the night was given to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress in The Holdovers. She thanked God and the Academy for believing in herself, amidst tearing up and sharing her back story.

The 96th Academy Awards were brimming with applause, happy tears, and bizarrely entertaining moments. And that brings us to a satisfying (almost) end of the award season!