Blog Post: Angela Moore Talks Bakta and FROM Season 3

Alright, FROMily, I had the pleasure of sitting down with the powerhouse that is Angela Moore—a name you’ll be hearing a lot if you’re not already familiar. In FROM Season 3, she plays the no-nonsense bus driver Bakta—a role that fits her like a glove. And let me tell you, Angela’s take on Bakta gives us layers, complexity, and enough sass to keep the town of FROM on its toes.

If you thought Bakta was just here for the ride, think again. Angela dropped some gems about how her character evolves in Season 3, and let’s just say, Bakta’s got depth we haven’t fully explored yet. No spoilers, but get ready to see a whole new side of her this season.

A Deep Dive into Bakta’s Evolution

From Season 3 throws Bakta into the mix, but it’s not just about surviving the horrors of the mysterious town. As Angela revealed in our chat, Bakta’s story arc is about adapting and showing another side of her that we didn’t get in Season 2. We saw her as this tough, take-no-BS type when she first rolled up on that bus—but in Season 3? She’s about to show us a deeper emotional spectrum.

“I believe that we’ll just see a different side of Bakta. When she first arrived, she was pretty surly, right? Like, ‘Who are you? Get away from me!’” Angela said, laughing as she recalled Bakta’s no-nonsense attitude. Well, buckle up, FROMily, because her ride isn’t over yet!

Angela’s Take on FROM’s Mystery

What really struck me during our conversation was Angela’s sheer excitement for the FROM storyline. “Every time I’m around the cast, I just feel so grateful to play in this crazy world,” she said, calling out the show’s diversity and storytelling. Angela’s love for the show shines through, and she’s not just in it for the paycheck—she’s in it because FROM does something unique with its characters, its tension, and its supernatural elements.

“We have Catalina [Sandino Moreno], Harold [Perrineau], Ricky [He], and so many talented people bringing their A-game. It’s like a twisted, diverse family. And John [Griffin, creator of FROM]? Let’s just say he’s a little twisted too, in the best way possible,” Angela quipped.

Behind the Scenes: Creepy Creatures and Bus Rides

Angela also shared a hilarious (and slightly terrifying) behind-the-scenes moment. She admitted that while filming in Halifax, she wasn’t quite prepared for the level of horror. “I hadn’t even seen Season 1 until I got there! I remember walking onto the set and seeing this guy dressed as a creature, and I just froze. It was HORRIBLE!” she said, laughing through the memory. Hey, if even the actors are freaked out, you KNOW FROM is doing something right.

She went on to describe filming one of Bakta’s more gruesome scenes. “I was ready for action, thinking I’d walk in and see some gnarly special effects—blood and guts everywhere. But nope! The director called ‘Action!’ and there was NOTHING there. I had to imagine the whole thing. Like, how does one react to a shredded corpse?!”

What’s Next for Bakta?

Without giving too much away, Angela hinted that Bakta’s story is far from over. “There’s a lot more to Bakta in Season 3. We’re going to see her adapt, maybe even get a little vulnerable. But at the same time, she’s still Bakta—tough as nails and ready for anything.” And, honestly, we wouldn’t want it any other way. Bakta is the kind of character who you know is going to have some pivotal moments, especially in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Final Thoughts:

Angela Moore is a gem, both on and off-screen. Her passion for portraying Bakta and her advocacy for BIPOC performers (yep, she’s been doing the work behind the scenes too!) makes her an absolute force to be reckoned with. FROM Season 3 is shaping up to be one heck of a ride, and I, for one, am here for every single twist and turn. If you’re not watching yet, what are you even doing with your life?

Stay tuned, FROMily—this is one ride you don’t want to miss.