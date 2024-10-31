Top 10 Non-Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween

Foggy mornings, pumpkin spice, and everything nice! It’s officially the Trick or Treat season aka my favorite time of the year. As orange and black hues dominate, there’s one thing no one’s ever have to pass on. You guessed it. An amazing Halloween Watchlist! Whether you’re a fan of horror movies or not, these timeless non-scary movies are perfect to enjoy on Halloween Eve.

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas

The festive and spooky season is taken on a twist. Jack Skellington uncovers the true joy of the holiday season in Tim Burton’s animated flick. With its beautiful visuals and melodious vibe, watching it would be a Halloween done right.

2. Edward Scissorhands

What happens when a soft soul gets scissors for hands? Horror, fantasy, romance, and lots of magic! Tim Burton, once again webs a sensual tale for you to enjoy. Edward’s emotional journey to fit in society will make the watchers go through an unconventional Halloween experience.

3. Casper

The friendly ghost is probably the most fitting character to discuss, if we’re talking about non-scary movies. Imagine how humor and horror would come together on a family movie night. Discover friendship and the warmth of love presented through lighthearted comedy.

4. Goosebumps

Bringing R.L. Stine’s awesome stories to life was one of the best movie-making decisions ever made. The beloved books carry monsters that are accidentally unleashed by a group of teenagers. Fun and fright never looked this good.

5. Hocus Pocus

The Sanderson sisters set fire in this cult classic. Mischief blends with magic to concoct the perfect recipe to spend a spooky night. This is the movie that gave us some of the most memorable quotes packed with witchy charms and a hell lot of fun.

6. Coco

What’s better than a wholesome movie experience with the heartwarming tale of family love. Set on an unforgettable journey with a young boy landing in the land of the dead to find his lost family. With the backdrop of Día de los Muertos, the festive spirits of Halloween come alive exuberant on screen.

7. The Addams Family

They are not your typical neighbors next door. The unusually eccentric and wonderfully chaotic family is all one could ask for to have the most extraordinary non-scary experience . Their funny banter laced with goth aesthetics is the classic Halloween cinema.

8. Hotel Transylvania

Monsters, comedy, and the silliest spooky hotel. You won’t be disappointed by picking any of these movies to watch if you’re looking for laughter and adventure altogether.

9. Corpse Bride

This movie screams Halloween like no other. Johnny Depp and Helena Carter’s iconic duo will drag you away into the rotten yet magical world. The romantic animated film will surprise you in the best way. We expect nothing less from a Tim Burton movie.

10. Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Another classic book adaptation that is an underrated gem. And guess what? It’s perfect for Halloween! Anne Hathaway’s stunning performance is so convincing that children will contemplate at least once that they might just turn into mice by drinking a secret potion.

Who knew that spooky would be this much fun. This watchlist is something you can’t go wrong with on Halloween. So binge watch and make the most of this festive season.

Happy Halloween!