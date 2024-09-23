FROM: The Mind-Bending Thriller You Need to Watch on MGM+

If you’re a fan of intense, mind-bending thrillers, FROM on MGM+ is the show you can’t afford to miss. This eerie series has captured the attention of viewers with its mysterious plot, chilling atmosphere, and nail-biting suspense. Whether you’re just hearing about FROM or have already dipped your toes into this terrifying world, let’s break down what makes this series a must-watch and where you can catch all the action.

What is FROM About?

FROM takes viewers to a seemingly normal town with a horrifying twist: no one can leave. The town’s residents find themselves trapped by a supernatural force that prevents them from escaping. To make matters worse, terrifying creatures come out at night, forcing the townspeople to seek shelter before sundown. As the series unfolds, the mystery deepens—why can’t they leave? What are these creatures, and where do they come from?

The show masterfully blends horror, suspense, and sci-fi elements, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Each episode peels back a layer of the town’s dark secrets, while the characters fight for survival, form alliances, and search for answers to the mystery they’re caught in.

FROM Season 1 & 2 Recap

For those who missed season 1 or need a refresher, we’ve included a series of recap videos to bring you up to speed. Dive into the intense moments and key plot twists that have set the stage for the series’ continuing unraveling.

And if you’re looking for even more detailed breakdowns, be sure to check out additional recap videos to catch up on all the thrilling moments.

Where to Watch FROM

Currently, FROM is available to stream on MGM+. If you’re already subscribed to the service, you can dive into the eerie world of FROM right away. Don’t have MGM+ yet? You can subscribe directly through the platform or add it to your existing streaming services like Prime Video for easy access.

