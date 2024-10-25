Issa Rae Moderates Exclusive Discussion on One of Them Days

Fans of Issa Rae have yet another reason to celebrate as she steps into the moderator’s chair for an exclusive conversation at this year’s Micheaux Film Festival. The discussion, happening on October 25 at The Culver Theater, will be Rae’s first time moderating a panel for One of Them Days, the upcoming comedy-drama set to release in January 2025 from TriStar Pictures. The panel will feature insights from writer Syreeta Singleton and director Lawrence Lamont, giving fans a deeper look into this star-studded project.

A Look at One of Them Days – An Anticipated Comedy-Drama

One of Them Days boasts an impressive cast headlined by KeKe Palmer and Grammy-winning artist SZA. Alongside Palmer and SZA, the film features Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, and Amin Joseph, among others. Produced by a powerhouse team including Rae herself, One of Them Days explores humor, resilience, and relationships in a story that’s already creating buzz. This high-profile cast and producer lineup make One of Them Days a must-see on the 2025 release calendar.

Keke Palmer not only stars but also serves as an executive producer through her production company, Big Boss. Palmer’s influence extends through the project, with Sharon Palmer also joining as an executive producer. Rae, known for her innovative storytelling and keen industry insight, produces alongside Sara Diya Rastogi through her HOORAE production company. ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis and MACRO Film Studios’ James Lopez and Poppy Hanks are additional producing forces, making One of Them Days a collaboration of some of Hollywood’s most dynamic voices.

Micheaux Film Festival – Where Champions of Storytelling Shine

Running from October 21 to 27, the Micheaux Film Festival is known for highlighting diverse and groundbreaking work in the film industry. Named after Oscar Micheaux, a pioneering African American filmmaker, the festival continues his legacy by celebrating underrepresented voices in cinema. With this year’s theme, “Champions,” the festival pays tribute to filmmakers who push the boundaries to share their stories. It offers attendees a unique lineup of dramas, documentaries, and comedies, providing a platform for voices that are often overlooked in mainstream media.

With Issa Rae (Across The Spider-Verse) at the helm, the One of Them Days panel promises to align perfectly with the festival’s mission, giving attendees a closer look at what it takes to bring such a diverse and ambitious project to the screen.

Issa Rae’s Growing Influence in Film and Television

This panel also highlights Rae’s expanding role as a producer and industry influencer. Known for her quick wit and relatable storytelling in Insecure, Rae continues to carve out her place as a producer through projects that amplify underrepresented voices and showcase unique perspectives. This discussion with Singleton and Lamont is sure to offer plenty of behind-the-scenes revelations that fans won’t want to miss.

Rae’s unique approach to storytelling brings an undeniable relatability to the stories she chooses to champion, often mixing humor with serious social commentary—a dynamic that fans and audiences have come to appreciate. Given her involvement in One of Them Days, Rae’s presence as a moderator at the festival feels like a natural extension of her ongoing mission to challenge industry norms and promote fresh, compelling narratives.

The Panel – A Must-See Event for Film Enthusiasts

If you’re attending the festival, this panel is not one to miss. With Rae moderating and a creative team as vibrant as Singleton and Lamont, attendees can expect a lively conversation packed with insight, humor, and maybe a few surprises. The panel aims to provide a look into the creative process, casting decisions, and perhaps some early hints about what audiences can expect from One of Them Days.

As Rae herself has stated, “This isn’t just about entertaining audiences; it’s about creating space for voices that need to be heard.” Fans are sure to come away from the event feeling more connected to the people behind the screen and more excited than ever for the film’s release.