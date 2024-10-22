Top 10 Movies To Watch If You Loved “Terrifier 3”

A mysterious gruesome killer, psychologically disturbing plot twists, and stunningly horrifying slasher details. Oh yes, we’re talking about the very own box office crown-wearer, Terrifier 3. With a trail of similar gory prequels, this one appealed to its audience with all the necessary chill for the Halloween season. Why end the fun right there? Here are 10 more movies to watch if you enjoyed watching Terrifier 3.

IT and IT (Chapter 2)

Pennywise, just like our sweet serial blood-thirsty Art, sets the bone-chilling atmosphere in both It movies. The vicious clown who feeds on the fears of children returns every 27 years to haunt the small town. If the overall theme isn’t convincing enough, just trust a Stephan King narrative and take that fearful trail to another level.

Friday the 13th

One of the defining films in the slasher genre. Friday the 13th movies are perfect to watch if you’re into the slasher genre at all. Jason, the notorious serial killer is out there hunting down locals that reside in the murky Camp Crystal Lake. It is the classic murderer who may have somehow inspired Art. Henceforth, this one should be unskippable in your watchlist.

House of 1000 Corpses

The lore of unhinged obsession is topped with dark humor and horror. You will be taken aback by the firefly family just like a group of unfortunate strangers who end up at their doorstep at an unlucky hour.

The Prowler

Just because it has been decades, doesn’t mean the dance is over! The Prowler unfolds the story of a psychotic serial killer, seeking vengeance. Unexpected turns and meticulous crime executions will instill the necessary fear.

SAW Movies

This list of delirious blood monsters is just getting better. If you’re into horror at all, then SAW movies need no introduction. Kidnapped and forced to survive, the plots of these movies will not disappoint. And yes, the lunatic wears the iconic clown mask as well!

Hell Fest

A Halloween party/scary event gone wrong? That’s your feast right there! When the theme gets a little more serious than it should be, the protagonists discover the true horrors that await them.

Maniac

Plunging into the psychotic mind of a serial killer, Elijah Woods impresses the audience with his stellar performance. The tension, identity crisis, and traumatic events make Maniac a delightful horror.

Halloween Kills

A haunting town setting laced with slasher thrill. The franchise’s first movie is all about your creepy neighborhood advocating community resilience. An underrated gem in the world of horror.

Wrong Turn

Horror just got elevated in the thrilling and gruesome Wrong Turn. Experience how a group of friends falls prey to the cannibalistic family. Everything about this movie is goosebumps-inducing.

The Burning

How can we wrap this list without mentioning a disfigured caretaker seeking vengeance? The Burning is a perfect watch if you’re into survival movies that involve everything uncanny. The dark details do justice to the genre, making it a must-watch.

Gray clouds are taking over the sky and we’re entering the winter mist. So start your horror watchlist and make the most of this spooky season.

Happy Watching!