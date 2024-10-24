FROM Season 3: Scott McCord Talks Victor’s Secrets and Journey

If you’re a fan of FROM and love Scott McCord’s portrayal of Victor, this one’s for you! I spoke with McCord while I was at the New York Comic Con, where he dropped some serious insight about Victor, his character’s trauma, and what to expect from FROM Season 3—and yes, we’re still shook!

McCord has been a standout in the series, and for good reason. His character Victor has been trapped in the creepy town longer than anyone, but is he really the key to unlocking the town’s secrets, or just as lost as the rest of us? I came dressed as part of the FROMily—talisman and all—and McCord couldn’t help but laugh before we dove into the serious stuff. And trust me, things got deep.

The Victor Debate: Is He the Key?

When asked whether Victor holds the secrets to the town, McCord was quick to lay out a heartbreaking truth. “Victor’s been through immense trauma as a child,” he said, “left alone for so long.” It’s clear that Victor is haunted by the past—locked away memories that he’s just not ready to face. But, does he know what’s really going on?

McCord doesn’t think so. “Victor has seen too many people try to solve this place, and they don’t survive,” he explains. That’s the crux of Victor’s conflict. While he might hold certain truths that could help, those truths are buried beneath a mountain of trauma—and he’s unsure how reliable his memories really are.

Fans have speculated for a while now whether Victor is the key to the madness, but McCord gives us a more nuanced view. He’s seen things, sure, but those experiences have left him more scarred than enlightened. And as we saw in Season 2, he couldn’t even remember his own sister. If Victor is the key, unlocking those memories is no easy feat.

Preparing to Play Victor: A Life Lived in Fear

Playing a character like Victor isn’t easy—especially when that character has lived most of his life in constant fear. “Victor’s whole life has been like a horror show,” I said, asking McCord how he prepares to embody someone like that. “It’s terrifying sometimes,” he admits, describing the emotional weight that comes with Victor’s role, especially as we see in Episode 5 of FROM Season 3.

If you’ve seen FROM Season 3 Episode 5 (and if not, what are you doing?!), then you know the reunion between Victor and his father, Henry, is a tear-jerker. McCord calls it one of the most emotional scenes he’s ever shot, and he credits the writing of John Griffin and his on-screen father, played by Robert Joy. “We didn’t connect much before that scene was shot,” McCord reveals, which made their onscreen reunion all the more raw and real.

It’s this ability to tap into those deep emotions that makes McCord’s portrayal of Victor so compelling. He brings a quiet intensity that feels authentic—and makes us feel for a guy who’s basically been living in a nightmare his whole life.

What’s Next for Victor in FROM Season 3?

Without giving away too much, McCord hints that Victor’s journey is far from over. While he may not hold the answers to the town’s mysteries, he’s certainly one of its most complex characters. “There’s so much loss, so much pain,” McCord says, and you can bet that as the season progresses, we’ll see Victor continue to wrestle with those inner demons.

As for FROM Season 3 Episode 6, McCord promises more emotional depth—and a few surprises. The reunion with his father is just the beginning. There’s still a lot of mystery left to uncover, and if you’re like me, you’ll be glued to the screen waiting to see how Victor fits into the bigger picture.

Wrapping It Up for FROM Season 3

Scott McCord brings his A-game to FROM, and his portrayal of Victor has us hooked. Whether Victor is the key to solving the town’s mysteries or just another victim of its horrors, McCord’s performance makes him a character you can’t ignore.

If you haven’t caught up on FROM Season 3 yet, now’s the time. Trust me, you don’t want to miss what’s coming next for Victor—and if Episode 6 is anything like McCord hinted, we’re in for one emotional ride.