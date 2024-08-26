Batman in James Gunn’s DCU: 5 Actors Who Could Deliver a Big Win

As the DC Universe embarks on a bold new chapter under the leadership of James Gunn and DC Studios, fans are eager to see how the beloved characters will be reimagined. Gunn announced that the first chapter of this new era, titled “Gods and Monsters,” will feature several exciting projects. One of the most anticipated is Batman: Brave and the Bold, which promises to introduce a fresh take on the Dark Knight, complete with the inclusion of his son, Damien Wayne.

This means the DCU is on the hunt for a new Batman, much like how David Corenswet was recently cast as the new Clark Kent in Superman (2025). Casting Batman is a daunting task. The character of Batman has been one of the most profitable IPs for DC. Getting the right actor could be a game-changer for James Gunn’s DCU. Nevertheless, five actors could bring something extraordinary to the role.

5. Jamie Dornan

Known For: Fifty Shades of Grey, The Fall, Belfast

Jamie Dornan might not be a household name, but that’s precisely what makes him an intriguing candidate for Batman. Dornan’s lack of mainstream baggage allows him to step into the role with a clean slate, giving fans the opportunity to see him embody the Dark Knight without preconceived notions. Dornan has proven his acting chops in a range of roles, from the dark and brooding serial killer in The Fall to the charming and complex character in Belfast. With his talent, Dornan could convincingly bring the duality of Bruce Wayne and Batman to life in a way that feels fresh and unexpected.

4. Tom Ellis

Known For: Lucifer, Rush, Miranda

Tom Ellis has the talent and good looks to pull off a Batman who is as charming and witty as he is dark and brooding. Standing at 6’3″, Ellis has the physicality to embody the imposing presence of the Dark Knight. His experience playing Lucifer, a character who seamlessly blends humor with drama, suggests he could bring a similarly nuanced performance to Bruce Wayne. Additionally, Ellis is at the right age to portray a Batman who has a son, fitting perfectly into the narrative of Brave and the Bold. His ability to balance light and dark elements would make his Batman both relatable and formidable.

3. Michael Fassbender

Known For: X-Men: First Class, 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs

Michael Fassbender would bring a dignified and serious presence to the DCU, perfectly aligning with the gravitas that Batman requires. Fassbender is no stranger to comic book films, having played the complex and intense Magneto in the X-Men franchise. His physicality and acting prowess make him a compelling choice for a more mature and battle-hardened Batman. Fassbender’s ability to convey deep, internal conflict would be ideal for a character as tortured as Bruce Wayne, particularly in a storyline that involves his relationship with his son, Damien Wayne.

2. Jensen Ackles

Known For: Supernatural, The Boys, Batman: The Long Halloween (voice)

Jensen Ackles has long been a fan favorite for comic book roles. His turn as the voice of Batman in multiple animated films has only heightened that enthusiasm. Ackles possesses the rugged good looks and charisma needed to portray the Dark Knight. His extensive experience in genre television shows that he can handle the physical demands of the role. Although fans once hoped to see him as Red Hood, Ackles has aged into the perfect candidate for Batman, particularly a version who is a father. His deep connection to the character through voice work could translate seamlessly into a live-action performance.

1. Jake Gyllenhaal

Known For: Nightcrawler, Southpaw, Prisoners

Jake Gyllenhaal is arguably the most gifted actor on this list. He has the acting range that makes him an ideal choice for Batman Brave and the Bold. Gyllenhaal has already demonstrated his ability to tap into the darkness and intensity required for the role, particularly in his chilling performance in Nightcrawler. He can also bring a physicality to the part, as seen in Southpaw, where he transformed his body into that of a professional boxer. Gyllenhaal was once a runner-up for the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s franchise, and it’s easy to see why. It certainly is a positive that Gyllenhaal would feel honored to play Batman. His ability to blend intensity, vulnerability, and physicality makes him the total package—a Batman for the ages.