Oscars Frenzy: Nominations, Snubs, and More

The red carpet is ready, the stars are shining, and Hollywood’s grandest night, the Oscars, is just around the corner. The 2024 Academy Awards nominations have been unveiled, and as expected, it’s a mix of blockbusters, dramas, and a sprinkle of cinematic magic.

Leading the pack is “Oppenheimer” with an impressive 13 nominations, closely followed by “Poor Things” with 11 nods. The battle for the coveted Best Picture category is fierce, featuring a diverse lineup from the intense “Killers of the Flower Moon” to the musical enchantment of “Maestro” and the nostalgic charm of “Barbie.”

Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Cillian Murphy, and Jeffrey Wright are vying for the Best Actor trophy, promising an intense showdown. On the other side, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan, and Emma Stone are in a heated competition for the Best Actress accolade.

The supporting categories boast a stellar lineup with talents like Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, Mark Ruffalo, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all hoping to take home the golden statuette.

In the directorial arena, heavyweights like Jonathan Glazer, Yorgos Lanthimos, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, and Justine Triet are battling for the title of Best Director. The international feature film and animated feature film categories showcase a global showcase of storytelling, from Japan’s “Perfect Days” to the United Kingdom’s “The Zone of Interest.”

Best picture

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro“

Colman Domingo, “Rustin“

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer“

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction“

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon“

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro“

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer“

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie“

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer“

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

International feature film

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse“

Adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie“

“Oppenheimer“

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives“

Visual effects

Original score

Original song

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie“

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie“

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon“

Documentary feature film

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Cinematography

Costume design

Animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer“

“Poor Things”

Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer“

“The Zone of Interest”

Production design

Makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro“

“Oppenheimer“

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

As we prepare for the glitz and glamour of the Oscars, anticipation is high, and the speculation on who will snag the coveted awards is rampant. Will “Oppenheimer” continue its winning streak, or will an underdog emerge as the dark horse of the night? One thing is certain: Hollywood’s biggest night is set to be an unforgettable celebration of cinema. Stay tuned for the dazzling spectacle, witty speeches, and perhaps a few unexpected surprises. Let the countdown to the Oscars begin!