The 2024 Oscar Nominations – From the Snubs to the Surprises

One of the most anticipated days of Awards Season is here! That’s right, it’s time for the 2024 Oscar nominations! We have been flooded with nomination lists from other shows, but all paths lead straight to the Academy Awards. We’ll take a look at the full list of nominations and talk about some of the biggest surprises and snubs of the season!

The 2024 Oscar Nominations Who Won Big

The biggest winner of the nominations is Oppenheimer. The biopic earned 13 nominations, including plenty from the top categories such as Best Director and Best Picture. We aren’t surprised at all, given its track record at previous awards shows this season, including the Golden Globes.

Poor Things took 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon follows close behind with 10. Barbie earned a total of 8.

Of these nominations, the 2024 Oscar night will see some exciting records. Lily Gladstone, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, marks the first Native American acting nominee. Martin Scorsese, the director of the film, is officially the most nominated living movie director with an impressive 10th nomination. He surpasses Steven Spielberg, who has nine nominations.

The Snubs That Shocked Us (And The Ones That Didn’t)

Barbie snubs are gaining a lot of recognition. Despite the exciting 8 nominations, we’re surprised to see Greta Gerwig missing from the Best Director list. Similarly, Margot Robbie was excluded from Best Actress for playing the titular character. Perhaps even more of a surprise, even if it’s a happy one, is that America Ferrera received a Best Supporting Actress nod. She did great, but her road to the Oscars wasn’t filled with previous nominations.

May December is also home to some surprises and snubs. The film did take a Best Original Screenplay nomination, but Charles Melton’s missing Best Supporting Actor nomination has shocked fans. The former Riverdale star pulled out an amazing performance in a tricky role. Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman were also missing nominations, though we’re less surprised about that.

My most disappointing realization today was that The Iron Claw earned 0 nominations. The biographical sports drama follows the tragic story of the Von Erich family and won over the hearts of audiences and critics for exceptional performances (especially from Zac Efron) and a stellar directing job. It didn’t pick up many precursors, but I was holding out some hope.

The Full List of 2024 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Directing

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Short Film

Letters to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, While and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Who Will Win Big From The 2024 Oscar Nominations?

Find out who wins from the list of the 2024 Oscar nominations when the Academy Awards air live on March 10th. Let us know who you’re rooting for, along with your snubs and surprises of the season!