The 2024 Oscar Nominations – From the Snubs to the Surprises

One of the most anticipated days of Awards Season is here! That’s right, it’s time for the 2024 Oscar nominations! We have been flooded with nomination lists from other shows, but all paths lead straight to the Academy Awards. We’ll take a look at the full list of nominations and talk about some of the biggest surprises and snubs of the season!
The 2024 Oscar Nominations Who Won Big
The biggest winner of the nominations is Oppenheimer. The biopic earned 13 nominations, including plenty from the top categories such as Best Director and Best Picture. We aren’t surprised at all, given its track record at previous awards shows this season, including the Golden Globes.
Poor Things took 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon follows close behind with 10. Barbie earned a total of 8.
Of these nominations, the 2024 Oscar night will see some exciting records. Lily Gladstone, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, marks the first Native American acting nominee. Martin Scorsese, the director of the film, is officially the most nominated living movie director with an impressive 10th nomination. He surpasses Steven Spielberg, who has nine nominations.
The Snubs That Shocked Us (And The Ones That Didn’t)
Barbie snubs are gaining a lot of recognition. Despite the exciting 8 nominations, we’re surprised to see Greta Gerwig missing from the Best Director list. Similarly, Margot Robbie was excluded from Best Actress for playing the titular character. Perhaps even more of a surprise, even if it’s a happy one, is that America Ferrera received a Best Supporting Actress nod. She did great, but her road to the Oscars wasn’t filled with previous nominations.
May December is also home to some surprises and snubs. The film did take a Best Original Screenplay nomination, but Charles Melton’s missing Best Supporting Actor nomination has shocked fans. The former Riverdale star pulled out an amazing performance in a tricky role. Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman were also missing nominations, though we’re less surprised about that.
My most disappointing realization today was that The Iron Claw earned 0 nominations. The biographical sports drama follows the tragic story of the Von Erich family and won over the hearts of audiences and critics for exceptional performances (especially from Zac Efron) and a stellar directing job. It didn’t pick up many precursors, but I was holding out some hope.
The Full List of 2024 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Directing
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Animated Short Film
Letters to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live-Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, While and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Who Will Win Big From The 2024 Oscar Nominations?
Find out who wins from the list of the 2024 Oscar nominations when the Academy Awards air live on March 10th. Let us know who you’re rooting for, along with your snubs and surprises of the season!