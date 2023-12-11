Anatomy of a Fall Review: A Thrilling French Courtroom Drama

At its core, Anatomy of a Fall focuses on the grim tragedy surrounding novelist Sandra Voyter, portrayed brilliantly by Hüller. In an impressive acting display, Hüller shines through with an enthralling, sensitive and layered portrayal of Sandra Voyter. She delicately showcases the tumultuous emotions of a woman ensnared in a nightmare. Alongside Hüller, Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi and Milo Machado-Graner as Daniel Maleski are worth noting, especially Arlaud’s authentic portrayal of the empathetic lawyer, and Machado-Graner’s earnest performance as the partially blind Daniel, whose loyalty and trustworthiness forms the emotional backbone of the narrative.

The direction by Triet is sharp and competent, lending the film a dark and somber mood fitting the mystery narrative. The cinematography captures the muted tones and uneasy stillness that builds the atmospheric tension in every scene. In terms of storytelling, the structure of the plot, moving from the tragic event to the unfolding courtroom drama, to the eventual acquittal, is intricate and intelligent, showcasing the ability of Triet and Harari to engage the audience in a slow-burning narrative without making it mundane or tedious.

Where the film occasionally falters, is in its heavy reliance on circumstantial evidence. While this element adds to the intrigue of the plot, the seemingly disproportionate weight on coincidental evidence and loose threads leaves a nagging sense of dissatisfaction. Moreover, some of the characters are insufficiently fleshed out, giving them a superficial touch. This contrasts starkly with the intensely human portrait of Sandra.

Yet, even with these minor misgivings, Anatomy of a Fall skillfully maneuvers the boundaries of the courtroom drama genre. It brilliantly translating the ambiguities of human nature onto the screen, leaving the viewers pondering about guilt, innocence, and more.

Anatomy of a Fall serves as a strong reminder of French cinema’s penchant for portraying human drama with authenticity. It also attests to Justine Triet’s position as one of the leading voices in contemporary French filmmaking.

With a mesmerizing central performance by Sandra Hüller, engrossing plot and unyielding suspense, Anatomy of a Fall merits a watch. It is a worthy cinematic experience for viewers with a penchant for gritty courtroom dramas and deep psychological exploration.