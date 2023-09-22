5 Bollywood Actors Who Also Appeared In Hollywood TV Shows

Recently, a new report from Deadline confirmed the casting of up-and-coming Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav in the new Alien prequel series. The Guns And Gulaabs actor who was also the lead in Priyanka Chopra’s international Netflix film, The White Tiger, has appeared before in Hollywood in the Apple TV Plus original series, Extrapolations. With another actor from the Hindi Industry in a high-profile series, we take a look at some of the most famous Bollywood actors in Hollywood TV shows.

Here are 5 Famous Bollywood Actors in Hollywood TV series.

Priyanka Chopra Is The Most Famous Bollywood Actor In Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra slowly began her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood. First came the hugely successful Quantico TV series on ABC television. Chopra is the only Bollywood actor in Hollywood on this list who led her own TV shows as the main protagonist. And not just once, but twice now. Quantico was a surprise hit, for a broadcast television series, and ran for 3 seasons.

After making quite a career in Hollywood films, Chopra recently appeared in yet another TV series in Prime Video’s original, Citadel. While the Russo Brothers produced series had a mixed response critically, season 2 is already confirmed, with a spin-off set in the Citadel universe on its way as well. Chopra is the one Bollywood actor in Hollywood who is living her best life.

Anupam Kher In ER And New Amsterdam

Western audiences will absolutely recognize Anupam Kher from his many Hollywood roles. The veteran Bollywood actor has appeared in many Hollywood series and movies in his career, most notably playing the father to Kumail Nanjiani’s character in the Oscar-nominated The Big Sick. Kher, alongside his wife, another famed Bollywood actress Kirron Kher, appeared in ER years ago as the parents of Parminder Nagra’s character.

Most recently, Kher was one of the major ensemble cast members of New Amsterdam, NBC’s hit original medical drama. Kher played another doctor, one who was one of the main characters, with an arc that focused on his relationship with his son.

Nimrat Kaur In Homeland And Foundation

Another Bollywood actor in Hollywood in recent times has been Nimrat Kaur. While initially, Kaur’s Hollywood debut was in the long-running Homeland series as a Pakistani spy. While Kaur herself is Indian, it’s not unusual for Hollywood to cast South Asians in roles different from their own background. Kaur played a spy in seasons 4 and 8 of the Showtime original series, Homeland. More recently, Kaur briefly appeared in the Apple TV+ original series, Foundation. Kaur appeared in the season 2 premiere as an iteration of the wife of the Hari Seldon character played by Jared Harris.





Kubra Sait Was Another Bollywood Actor In Hollywood With Foundation

And speaking of Foundation on Apple TV+, season 1 saw the appearance of Bollywood actress Kubra Sait as the main antagonist. In one of the more prominent appearances, Sait played the main villain of Foundation’s season 1, which was a big deal given how big the show’s signifiance. Sait has mostly starred in critically acclaimed Indian series like Sacred Games for Netflix. Sait preceded Kaur’s appearance in Foundation making that two Bollywood actors that have appeared in the series thus far.

Anil Kapoor In 24

One of Bollywood’s biggest actors, Anil Kapoor, who recently produced and appeared in Thank You For Coming also dabbled in Hollywood. Most audiences may recognize Kapoor as the randy billionaire in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. It was a minor role that Kapoor excelled at, given what it was. But prior to that, Kapoor also appeared in Fox’s 24 series with Kiefer Sutherland, as the President of a fictional nation. Kapoor appeared in the show’s 8th season and was pretty pivotal to the story. Coincidentally, Kapoor was the lead of the official Indian remake of the 24 series, playing the character that Sutherland portrayed in the original.

The Late Great Irrfan Khan Went From Bollywood To Hollywood

One of the Bollywood actors in Hollywood who will be very recognizable to audiences is none other than the late great Irrfan Khan. The actor has been in multiple Hollywood movies from Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man to Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire. Khan has also been in many international films as well. Khan’s only involvement with Hollywood television was in the HBO series, In Treatment with Gabriel Byrne. Khan played one of the patients in the ensemble cast who visited Byrne’s therapist character.

Let me know which are your favourite Bollywood actors in Hollywood TV shows. And let me know if I missed any by reaching out to me on X (Twitter) at @theshahshahid.