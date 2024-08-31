A Channing Tatum Gambit Movie Would Miss The Point Of His Character In Deadpool And Wolverine

Deadpool And Wolverine brought back many characters from the Fox-Marvel universe. The ad-hoc MCU movie ended up as a backdoor homage to beloved characters that helped kickstart the superhero movie genre for the modern audience. But one specific new character is making his way into fans’ hearts. This long-awaited, but never realized live-action hero has some fans wanting a Channing Tatum Gambit movie. But the entire point of his appearing in Deadpool And Wolverine was a testament to why that just doesn’t work. Read on to find out the backstory of the failed Gambit movie.

Please note that the following will feature many spoilers from Deadpool And Wolverine.

Why The Gambit Movie Didn’t Work In The First Place

Similar to Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool character, Channing Tatum has been advocating for a live-action Gambit movie for years. The Marvel comic book character was most made popular from the original X-Men animated series, voiced by Chris Potter, who became the definitive voice of the Cajun mutant from New Orleans. Recently, A. J. LoCascio stepped into Potter’s shoes to voice the character in X-Men ’97, with incredible results. The Cajun drawl and very specific accent has since become a signature of the character. I’m pretty sure every comic book fan read Gambit speech boxes in Potter’s voice.

So when Tatum was championing a Gambit movie, one of the concerns was whether he would, and if so, how would he do Gambit’s iconic accent. Tatum himself addressed those issues head-on, touting his own New Orleans background and his familiarity with the Cajun accent, having been around it for a lot of his life. But given how tricky the accent is, fans weren’t totally convinced. Ultimately, the Gambit movie never happened, despite Tatum’s dedication, a revolving door of big-name directors like Doug Liman and Gore Verbinski, and Fox’s ever-shifting X-Men franchise plans.

Ryan Reynolds Advocates For A Channing Tatum Gambit Movie

After the massive success of Deadpool And Wolverine, there is renewed interest in a Channing Tatum Gambit movie. Fueled by the reveal of a post-credit scene, shared by Ryan Reynolds himself on social media, teasing a Chanting Tatum Gambit movie spin-off possibility. The scene sees Gambit survive the final battle in Deadpool And Wolverine, and turn to see one of the Sling Ring portals appear behind him, implying he escaped the Void and has either returned to his own universe, or a different one entirely.

This has fuelled speculation and interest in a Channing Tatum Gambit movie. Tatum has even responded to the character’s positive response from the movie, renewing his interest in a stand-alone Gambit movie, deferring the ultimate decision to Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, given they now own the rights to the character.

A Channing Tatum Gambit Movie Makes No Sense Right Now

But those advocating for a Gambit movie with Channing Tatum are missing the entire point of his appearance in Deadpool And Wolverine. Firstly, Channing Tatum walked into Deadpool And Wolverine in the comics and X-Men: The Animated Series accurate superhero costume, which was one of the best moments of the movie. However, that completely impractical costume, while beloved by fans, would look ridiculous in a real-world setting. It works in Deadpool And Wolverine because by the time he appears we’re are in a world where universes are ending, there’s a giant cloud monster eating remnants of destroyed timelines and Professor X’s psychotic twin can literally dig around people’s minds. So there is already a level of disbelief that foregoes any practicality or complaints about realism, that wouldn’t be present in a seriously dramatic take of this character.

And that’s the other thing— Gambit in Deadpool And Wolverine is a comic relief character. He is there to be an even goofier counterpart to the titular Deadpool himself and be funny in a way that only fans who have followed the development of Tatum’s failed movie, would get. The jokes about never getting a chance to fight, and finally making a name for himself— are all references to the behind-the-scenes production development of a movie that never happened. None of which would carry over into a serious dramatic origin story that doesn’t make those references. And then there’s the accent…

Fans Concern Over Tatum’s Accent Is The Biggest Joke In Deadpool And Wolverine

Even more out of place and non-sensical, is how the biggest concern about a live-action Gambit became the funniest joke in Deadpool And Wolverine. The moments where Tatum’s Gambit speaks in his thick Cajun accent were so unintelligible, that it was the running joke of the movie. Deadpool himself comments on not being able to understand Gambit, even referring to a character’s dialect coach. So carrying this character, whose way of talking is a subject of ridicule, to a new movie where he is meant to be a serious comic book hero, may not entirely work.

That is, unless Tatum intends to carry over the comedic approach to this version of the character, into a new movie. In which case the movie would be more of a silly comedy than a dramatic superhero origin. Kind of like his Jump Street movies. But, honestly, I don’t think that is what Tatum wants from his long-awaited Gambit movie.

How Would Gambit Or Tatum Even Fit Into The MCU?

Now, Marvel Studios and Tatum may still end up making an amazing new Gambit movie, and explain that it is a more serious variant of the version from Deadpool And Wolverine. But that just puts us back to square one with a Gambit live-action movie. Because that version will not be comic relief, nor wear the animated series costume, nor speak in an accent that everyone else makes fun of. So we are back to trying to figure out how to adapt the essence of the Gambit comic book character, into a totally different live-action adaptation.

Not to mention how that movie would even fit into the larger MCU, given that they haven’t even fully introduced mutants into their universe yet. And even if Gambit was one of the characters Marvel Studios intends to introduce in the MCU, I’m not entirely sure if Tatum will be the actor chosen to portray him. Given that new franchises usually cast younger actors to appear in multiple films over many years. At 44 years old now, I’m not sure where Tatum would fit into this new Mutant-filled MCU.

