The Fall of the House of Usher Trailer Blends Netflix Horror With Classic Edgar Allan Poe

Many names come to mind when we think about the macabre. Perhaps one of the most classic is the iconic Edgar Allan Poe. His short stories have continued to scare readers more than a century after his death. More recently, we’ve had horror genius Mike Flanagan on the scene. His content has begun innovating a genre. Now, we will finally see those great minds merge, as Mike Flanagan has created a miniseries based on the works of the author. The Fall of the House of Usher trailer is finally here, and we’re ready to be scared. Take a look at the trailer below!

The Fall of the House of Usher Trailer Spooks and Delights

The upcoming miniseries follows the wealthy Usher family. Roderick and Madeline Usher have turned the family’s company, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, into a powerful (but corrupt) corporation. But as seen in many horror tales before it, great wealth often brings darkness out of the shadows. Suddenly, heirs to the company start getting taken down in brutal ways. Could there be more to Fortunato’s history than shareholders could ever imagine? The trailer seems to suggest yes.

Flanagan’s series is loosely based on Poe’s short story of the same name and other works by the author. The original The Fall of the House of Usher, released in 1939, has a much smaller scope than the series. In it, an unnamed narrator arrives at a home owned by Roderick Usher. He is at the house with his sister, Madeline, who has fallen ill. Roderick insists that the house is alive and that his sister has passed on. The mysterious siblings give room for plenty of interpretation of their backstory, and Flanagan seems to want to give us more than we could hope for.

The miniseries will consist of 8 episodes, dropping on Netflix on October 12th, 2023.

In Flanagan, We Trust

Mike Flanagan has an interesting filmography. One thing is for sure: He is committed to horror. He’s produced some intense pictures from Ouija: Origin of Evil to Doctor Sleep. In television, his partnership with Netflix has led to some thrilling tales. My personal favourite has been The Haunting of Bly Manor. The mixture of a ghost story horror with a deep romance pulls the genre into something so lovely that you’re surprised to find it amongst so many scares. If The Fall of the House of Usher has the same heart, I think it’ll be another binge-worthy show.

Readers, what do you think about The Fall of the House of Usher trailer? Is it enough to get you to stream it on October 12th? Let us know your expectations for the miniseries in the comments.